Online course helps online instructors improve their skills
The course is designed for both new and experienced online instructors who are teaching at the middle school, high school, community college or university level.
Fundamentals of Online Instruction runs from June 12 through July 21 and offers participants a practitioner's look at the art of online instruction. Students will be introduced to the basics of online instruction by using and examining many of the current pedagogical approaches of online instruction. The course covers topics such as how online teaching differs from classroom teaching; keeping online students engaged; and maximizing the features of a learning management system.
MSU will also offer Advanced Online Instruction beginning Oct. 9.
Both courses are designed to be highly active, fully engaging and professionally stimulating as students learn from one another and from award-winning instructor John Graves, interim head of MSU's master's of science in science education program. Graves has 20 years of experience in online instruction. He serves as a core faculty member in MSU's Intercollege Programs for Science Education department and has a passion for inquiry instruction and models thought-provoking, challenging examples of creative engaging, effective online courses.
The course is $375. Students who successfully complete the requirements of each course will receive a certificate of completion as well as Continuing Education Units or OPI renewal units (for Montana teachers). Students who take both the Fundamentals and Advanced courses will receive a $50 discount on each course.
The National Teachers Enhancement Network is a program of MSU's Extended University that offers online graduate courses, non-credit learning opportunities and free resources for teachers. The program has served 20,000 teachers since its launch in 1993. Register or learn more at http://btc.montana.edu/
