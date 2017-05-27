 
News By Tag
* Online Learning
* Distance Education
* Online Class
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bozeman
  Montana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827

Online course helps online instructors improve their skills

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Online Learning
* Distance Education
* Online Class

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Bozeman - Montana - US

Subject:
* Products

BOZEMAN, Mont. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Montana State University's National Teachers Enhancement Network will offer an online course beginning June 12 that will help online instructors improve their skills, maximize student engagement and build high-quality online courses.

The course is designed for both new and experienced online instructors who are teaching at the middle school, high school, community college or university level.

Fundamentals of Online Instruction runs from June 12 through July 21 and offers participants a practitioner's look at the art of online instruction. Students will be introduced to the basics of online instruction by using and examining many of the current pedagogical approaches of online instruction. The course covers topics such as how online teaching differs from classroom teaching; keeping online students engaged; and maximizing the features of a learning management system.

MSU will also offer Advanced Online Instruction beginning Oct. 9.

Both courses are designed to be highly active, fully engaging and professionally stimulating as students learn from one another and from award-winning instructor John Graves, interim head of MSU's master's of science in science education program. Graves has 20 years of experience in online instruction. He serves as a core faculty member in MSU's Intercollege Programs for Science Education department and has a passion for inquiry instruction and models thought-provoking, challenging examples of creative engaging, effective online courses.

The course is $375. Students who successfully complete the requirements of each course will receive a certificate of completion as well as Continuing Education Units or OPI renewal units (for Montana teachers). Students who take both the Fundamentals and Advanced courses will receive a $50 discount on each course.

The National Teachers Enhancement Network is a program of MSU's Extended University that offers online graduate courses, non-credit learning opportunities and free resources for teachers. The program has served 20,000 teachers since its launch in 1993. Register or learn more at http://btc.montana.edu/courses/aspx/descrip3.aspx?TheID=1159 or contact Kelly Boyce at kboyce@montana.edu or (406) 994-6812.

Contact
Suzi Taylor
***@montana.edu
End
Source:MSU Extended University
Email:***@montana.edu Email Verified
Tags:Online Learning, Distance Education, Online Class
Industry:Education
Location:Bozeman - Montana - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Montana State University Extended University News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share