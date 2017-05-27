News By Tag
Certified Natural Health Professional, Monica Andrusko, RN, Contributes a Chapter to a Revolutionary
In a story titled, "From Burnout to Gratitude," Monica shares her journey as a nurse and how a shift in attitude healed her and allowed her to share that gift with her patients and the world.
Monica says, "There is nothing more powerful than our thoughts. What we think about, we bring about. That when regret and negative thought is replaced with gratitude and thankfulness, new doors open. That identifying and resonating with the feeling of joy and peace, by thinking more on those thoughts, these will manifest positive outcomes. That when we intentionally seek these thoughts and the feelings of gratitude, it creates a shift in our mindset. Our mindset plays a huge role in our health, our healing, and our relationships."
Monica Andrusko, RN, had a glass half-full to overflowing mindset from the time she was a child and teenage cheerleader. Along with compassionate quality nursing care, she strives to help people discover their healing potential and find positivity and passion in their life's journey. As a medical/surgical nurse in a hospital setting for the last nine years, Monica seeks opportunities to share holistic means of healthcare. As a student of Healing Touch, she integrates this therapy when time and interest allows. Monica has studied multiple healing modalities including Contact Reflexology, Iridology, essential oils, and energy medicine. She is a Certified Natural Health Professional and is certified in Aromatouch. She has Bachelors of Science degrees in Nursing and Marketing. A native Oregonian, Monica has lived in the Willamette Valley, Southern, and Eastern Oregon and currently resides in Portland with her teenage son. She loves to travel, explore nature in the Pacific Northwest and beyond, cook, garden and have fun with friends and family. Monica's aspirations center on helping people be their best, regain their health, aim for wellness and have a renewed look on life.
Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.
To learn more about Nurse SPARKS, go to https://authenticmessengers.com/
For more information on Monica, go to https://authenticmessengers.com/
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com
