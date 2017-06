New Business Book Summary Available for Why Simple Wins

Why Simple Wins

-- In Why Simple Wins, Lisa Bodell explains why it is so vital for people to incorporate simplicity into every type of work. Through detailed case studies, interviews with company executives, and clearly explained group exercises, this book outlines how all types of organizations can cut through needless complexity and master the power of simplicity. With a simplified core as the main objective, employees at all levels will be granted the opportunity to discover work that really matters.In today's corporate world, everyday functions such as email communication, protocols for approval, and required meetings can hinder individuals' ability to get their work done. In Why Simple Wins, Lisa Bodell examines the main strategies that can simplify how businesspeople approach their work in order to be productive and gain a daily sense of accomplishment:Reclaiming time by removing unnecessary work. When workers can eliminate the tasks that waste their time the most, they will be able to take on more creative endeavors.Defining complexity. To uncover more streamlined approaches, individuals must address and resolve complex operational problems.Finding work that matters. By stripping away complex layers, businesspeople will be able to discover the work that brings meaning to their daily endeavors.Attaining a simplicity mindset. When workers at every level look for ways to simplify, businesses as a whole benefit.Becoming a Chief Simplification Officer. No matter what roles workers occupy, they all must play a part in the simplification process. This ownership will provide them with opportunities to remove outdated, overused, or ineffective procedures.Perfecting simplicity. Simplicity is a constant work-in-progress that must be perfected over time.To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com