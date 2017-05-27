News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Business Book Summary Available for Why Simple Wins
In today's corporate world, everyday functions such as email communication, protocols for approval, and required meetings can hinder individuals' ability to get their work done. In Why Simple Wins, Lisa Bodell examines the main strategies that can simplify how businesspeople approach their work in order to be productive and gain a daily sense of accomplishment:
Reclaiming time by removing unnecessary work. When workers can eliminate the tasks that waste their time the most, they will be able to take on more creative endeavors.
• Defining complexity. To uncover more streamlined approaches, individuals must address and resolve complex operational problems.
• Finding work that matters. By stripping away complex layers, businesspeople will be able to discover the work that brings meaning to their daily endeavors.
• Attaining a simplicity mindset. When workers at every level look for ways to simplify, businesses as a whole benefit.
• Becoming a Chief Simplification Officer. No matter what roles workers occupy, they all must play a part in the simplification process. This ownership will provide them with opportunities to remove outdated, overused, or ineffective procedures.
• Perfecting simplicity. Simplicity is a constant work-in-progress that must be perfected over time.
To learn more, please visit www.bizsum.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse