50% Off Poster Printing NYC High End Photo Lab invites all Professional Photographers And Artists

--http://www.classicstudioandphotolab.comThank you for taking a moment to view our website.Since 1986, THE CLASSIC STUDIO located in NYC on the East Side has captured Special Events memories in Photography and Videography. Portrait photography kids, family, executive portraits,graduation are our specialty on location or in the studio, Our wedding ,bar Mitzvah specialist are available for a free consultation to create a complete package. We are proud to announce the latest addition."CLASSIC STUDIO AND PHOTO LAB". The Photo Lab is a full service Photo Studio, Photo Printing lab and a Framing Art Gallery.The Photo Lab is Green with the latest HD printing technology. Unique products prints from phones, prints on metal, wood, glass, photo cups,coasters,photo phone cases,photo blankets and so much more. All services will include Online Ordering and Delivery.The key to our success is the fostering of healthy, long-term client relationships. We are known for consistently delivering quality work on time and on budget.We would like the opportunity to work with you at your next affair shooting your photography and videography. We can create Custom Photo Albums and large prints for desk or walls.We are sure that we can make your next affair both a worry-free and fun experience.CLASSIC STUDIO AND PHOTO LAB for a free consultation1200 Lexington Ave 81St & 82 StNew York ,NY10028212 466 0707 phonekwphotolab@gmail.comhas the best color gamut FUJIFILM VIVIDIA™ six color dye inks .This system utilizes cyan, magenta, yellow, black, sky blue, and pink dye inks for creating detailed images with quality gradations. The Fujifilm Dry Photo Paper in either glossy or luster *single weightSilver Halide Digital C PRINTER on KODAK ENDURA PAPER Glossy, Luster, Metallic and Canvas *single ​weightlarge format printer with the best color gamut and great for high density blacks and color.Highest level of contrast and clarity.The ultra chrome HDX Inks have 9 colors and are archival pigment inks. EPSON Watercolor, Glossy, Luster and Metallic *double weightEMail Files,Sizes and Invoice we be sent for paymentTo:kwphotolab@gmail.com1.Client contact Info2. email Large Files Size for Printing3.An invoice will be sent to your email4.In store pick up or UPSClassic Studio and Photo Lab Copyright Policy:You agree that you own the copyright to the image(s) you are submitting for printing .In addition the works you are submitting are original creations and do not infringe another person's intellectual property rights nor does it violate the privacy rights of others. Any copyright violations that may incur through the submission of your image are solely your responsibility. You agree to indemnify and hold harmless Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc of all costs, fines, penalties and attorneys' fees and court cost incurred by Classic Studio And Photo Lab Inc. as the result of any copyright infringement claim brought against the company resulting from its sale and printing of your image(s). You further acknowledge that you have the authority to make this commitment for yourself,friend, company or for the individual submitting the order.If this photo is of a friend you must get written permission to make this print at time of pickup or if mailing it must be sent in writing or email before it is sent out for delivery.