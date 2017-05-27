 
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Acquires Tampa Bay Rental Solutions

 
 
Elizabeth (Betsy) Morgan, Vice President of Investor Services
Elizabeth (Betsy) Morgan, Vice President of Investor Services
 
TAMPA, Fla. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group has acquired the business of Tampa Bay Rental Solutions, a full service property management company specializing in residential rental properties in the Tampa Bay region. The acquisition reflects Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group's growth, strength and success in residential management in Tampa Bay, where the company is a premier provider of property management and leasing services.

"We are excited to combine forces with Tampa Bay Rental Solutions and expand our inventory, management team and footprint in the Tampa Bay market," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Dewey Mitchell. "We are on a mission to help our customers succeed and we offer a class of property management services that are unmatched in the area."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group's residential property management division provides personalized professional services for single-family homes and condominiums including marketing, tenant screening, leasing, maintenance, property reviews and accounting. Under the leadership of Elizabeth Morgan, Vice President of Investor Services and Kathleen Gaspari, Supervisor of Investor Services, the company offers the area's most desirable rentals.

"Whether it is a single-family residence or condominium, most owners need the support of a professional team to assist in finding suitable tenants as well as maintaining the property," said Allen Crumbley, Broker/Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. "Our residential management company is dedicated to preserving and enhancing the value of our clients' properties while generating the highest possible return on their investment. Our company can also assist in locating the perfect rental to suit every need."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group's residential property management division is the only residential management company in the Tampa Bay area to hold the CRMC® designation from the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM), a residential property management association that promotes a high standard of business ethics, professionalism and fair housing practices.

"We are very proud of our CRMC® designation," said Morgan. "We are a leading property management division with approximately 2,000 excellent properties in the Tampa Bay area."

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group's property management services, call (727) 835-3040 or visit www.rentahomewithus.com.
Source:Florida Properties Group
