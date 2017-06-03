News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bank of America awards $10,000 grant to Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center
Funds will help youth center provide college and career readiness programs for more than 300 studentsin grades 3-12
"We are grateful for the workforce development grant from Bank of America," said Naomi McSwain, Wooten Center executive director. "College and career readiness go hand-in-hand at our youth center through activities such as SAT-prep, College Day, homework, tutoring, STEM classes and performing and visual arts. We're thankful that Bank of America makes it a priority to invest in our region's youth and future."
"Bank of America is proud to partner with Wooten Center to equip the next generation with the skills and resources they need for a financially stable future," said Raul A. Anaya, Los Angeles market president, Bank of America. "By investing in youth education, we're ensuring that these hard-working students can carve their own pathways to economic mobility for years to come."
About Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center
Founded in 1990, the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center is a South Los Angeles youth center named after our founder's son, killed in 1989 in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. The Wooten Center provides free afterschool and low-cost summer camp programming for more than 300 boys and girls in grades 3-12. Activities include homework and studies, individualized tutoring, project-based labs in reading, writing, math and science, monthly College and Career Days, field trips, SAT-prep classes, STEM classes such as architecture and coding, music and art, discussion groups and more to help prepare students for careers and life. Learn more at http://www.wootencenter.org/
Awarded a 2010 Presidential Citizens Medal at the White House in 2010 by President Barack Obama for her work at the center, founder Myrtle Faye Rumph passed away in 2015 at age 83 from cardiac arrest.
About Bank of America
At Bank of America, our focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors is critical to fulfilling our purpose of helping make people's financial lives better. Our commitment to growing our business responsibly is embedded in every aspect of our company. It is demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our customers, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocate groups, such as community and environmental organizations, in order to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at, and connect with us on Twitter at @BofA_News.
Contact
Naomi McSwain
***@wootencenter.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse