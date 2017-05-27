 
News By Tag
* Drill Instructor
* MOS Coin
* 8511
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827

USMC 8511 Drill Instructor MOS Coin (Salty Edition)

The USMC 8511 Drill Instructor MOS Coin (Salty Edition) was created for our salty Devil Dogs that served before MarAdmin 329/06 went in to effect. Semper Fi!
 
 
USMC Drill Instructor MOS Coin (Salty Edition)
USMC Drill Instructor MOS Coin (Salty Edition)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Drill Instructor
* MOS Coin
* 8511

Industry:
* Apparel

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

SAN DIEGO - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The USMC 8511 Drill Instructor Coin (Salty Edition) was created for the Hats that served before MarAdmin 329/06 was created on July 20, 2006.  No one is more feared and respected than a Marine Corps Drill Instructor!

Devil Dog Shirts would like to thank you for molding some of the finest warriors on planet earth!  Ohrah!

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward!

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

USMC 8511 Drill Instructor MOS Coin

-The original USMC 8511 Drill Instructor MOS Coin™
-Deep 3d relief with metallic accents, blue, red and full coloring rendering
-2.5 inch coin (4mm thickness)
-Highly detailed relief with antique silver and gold accents inlayed
-Coins sold individually

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!

To get this item use link:

https://devildogshirts.com/product/doggy-bag/usmc-8511-dr...

For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
End
Source:devildogshirts.com
Email:***@devildogshirts.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Devil Dog Shirts News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share