USMC 8511 Drill Instructor MOS Coin (Salty Edition)

USMC Drill Instructor MOS Coin (Salty Edition)

The USMC 8511 Drill Instructor Coin (Salty Edition) was created for the Hats that served before MarAdmin 329/06 was created on July 20, 2006. No one is more feared and respected than a Marine Corps Drill Instructor!

Specifications:
-The original USMC 8511 Drill Instructor MOS Coin™
-Deep 3d relief with metallic accents, blue, red and full coloring rendering
-2.5 inch coin (4mm thickness)
-Highly detailed relief with antique silver and gold accents inlayed
-Coins sold individually