Sports Tours International VIP Packages for Those Wanting to Watch or Join Int'l Running Events
Sports Tours International takes care of all the vacation arrangements in a variety of inclusive packages while tracking the drama of international races and marathons.
Guests may become event players themselves, as in this fall's BMW Berlin Marathon or the zany Marathon du Medoc that sees costumed runners racing through vineyards. They can be tourists in places new to them. And always they are viewing the world through the eyes of a passionate athlete.
Sports Tours International does the vacation packaging legwork for the following 2017-2018 running events now being promoted to the North American market.
September 9, 2017, Marathon du Medoc –Runners who like to sip and sprint can do both whilecovering 26.2 miles, fortified enroute by regional wines. Running through some of France's most famous vineyards, the Medoc Marathon is exciting and fun-filled. Guaranteed entry and hotels are still available for thiswackiest and booziest of marathons. The ambiance is sated with samples from famous vineyards and spiced with the runners' colorful costumes. Created in 1896, this unique marathon becomes more popular every year. The field is limited to 8,500 runners and sells out quickly, so runners have to enter early to guarantee their spot. Sports Tours International has guaranteed entry and hotel accommodation in a 19th century mansion in downtown Bordeaux available for two, three or four nights from Sept. 7-11. The rate includes accommodation, guaranteed entry to the race and support of staff. Guests can explore Bordeaux. See: https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/
September 24 BMW Berlin Marathon 2017 –autumn in Berlin? Why not run the world-record marathon course in September! Sports Tours International makes it easy for competitors and spectators with a choice of hotels and guaranteed event entry; plus their experienced running reps advise on how to get the most out of a visit here. This year's marathon coincides with the German elections, adding extra sizzle. This World Marathon Major shows how running brings people together on a route that is a virtual historic tour of Berlin, with a spectacular finish at the iconic 18th-century Brandenburg Gate. Known for its world marathon record time, the BMW Berlin Marathon has become popular with those seeking to set their own fastest time. In 2016 41,283 runners from 122 countries entered the 43rd edition of the race, which belongs to the Abbott World Marathon Majors and is an IAAF Gold Label Road Race. Tour packages feature guaranteed entry, hotel accommodation and all support for three, four and five nights. See: https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/
September 24, 2017 Disneyland® Paris Val d' Europe Half-Marathon –Here's a chance toadd Disney medals with participation in the half marathon, 10k or 5k. Guests stay at Disneyland Paris in one of the resort hotels. With over 10,000 runners taking part in the event's second year, it's advised to grab a spot now. There are runs for the family to get involved in, including the Disneyland® Paris 5K, and the New Disneyland® Paris 10k, plus a number of children's races. This is a welcome race addition to the successful runDisney series, which until 2016 had been at the two Disney resorts in Florida and California. Packages offer guaranteedentry, full support, and hotel accommodation available for two, three, four and five nights between Sept. 21 and Sept. 24. See: https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/
March 4, 2018 Paris Half Marathon 2018 – Runners enjoy a memorable journey through Europe's 'City of Light' while competing in one of the world's biggest marathons. Starting on Les Champs Elysées runners pass the Arc de Triomphe before heading towards the Place de la Concorde and the Place de la Bastille. They catch a glimpse of greenery in the Bois de Vincennes which has views of Notre Dame and Eiffel Tower before heading toward the finish line on the Avenue Foch. World class food and shopping make this the perfect venue for a spring running break. The Paris Half Marathon or 'Semi Marathon De Paris' is an IAAF Bronze Label race which attracts 40,000 runners. Two and three-night accommodation packages are available. See: https://www.sportstoursinternational.co.uk/
For more information, available packages, space availability and reservations please visit online: www.sportstoursinternational.com, email: sales@sportstoursinternational.co.uk, or call: (+44) 161 703 8161.
Sports Tours International is Europe's leading specialist in sports travel. Since inception in 1973 they have hosted thousands of participants and spectators at major sporting events worldwide. With the tagline, Fanatical about Sport, the company's initial roots came from a devotion to running when founder Vince Regan began taking runners to the NYC Marathon. Since the early 2000s, the company now embraces international cycling events and triathlon competitions, sports training camps and corporate hospitality. Clients often can participate in events with the pros and are encouraged to "unleash your inner hero" or when it's not possible to compete, there's the ability to be active spectators along the routes and "watch your heroes."
