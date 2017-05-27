Drew Bolden Returns with a Smashing Hit Single

ATLANTA
Drew Bolden - Scrollin - Uniscope Distribution
- June 2, 2017
- PRLog
-- Talented recording artist, Drew Bolden was born in Pittsburgh, PA and relocated to Atlanta, GA at only 2 years of age. Being the son of a professional guitar player, Drew was exposed to various genres of music as a child. Drew gained a love for a variety of the various sounds that each genre revealed. By the age of 14, he began to hone his freestyle skills while dedicating additional time into crafting his penmanship as a songwriter. His sound began to gain momentum after the release of his first single, Blowing Smoke.
The song captured the attention of many and the video release for the single generated over 12,000 views on YouTube. His follow-up single garnered the same result and after a two-year hiatus, Drew Bolden is back with a new hit single called Scrollin
produced by Billionaire Brand Boyz that released worldwide on April 20, 2017 via international distribution company, Uniscope Distribution & Brand Services.
Connect with the artist in Facebook @ andrew.bolden
Get the hit single on iTunesApple Music at https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/scrollin-single/id12365...