Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827


Rockland Chamber of Commerce to host "Meet the Selectmen" event

 
 
ROCKLAND, Mass. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Rockland Chamber of Commerce will host a "Meet the Selectmen" event on Wednesday, June 14th at 4th Floor Artists, Inc., 379 Liberty Street, Rockland.

The 7:45 to 9:00 a.m. program will welcome Rockland's most recent members to the Board of Selectmen, Deirdre Hall and Michael O'Loughlin.  The two featured guests will share their thoughts and visions for Rockland's future.

Following the discussion, a tour of the 4th Floor Artists Loft will be offered for those interested in exploring this dynamic space for working artists.

The event is free of charge, but pre-registration is required by contacting edykeman@southshorechamber.org.

About the Rockland Chamber of Commerce

With more than 150 members, the Rockland Chamber of Commerce is concentrating on deepening relationships with the community and investigating ways to rejuvenate the downtown business district. After the merger of the Rockland Business Council and the Rockland Chamber of Commerce in 2012, the Chamber has served Rockland business leaders with a unified mission to build a strong and vibrant business community.

About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
Source:South Shore Chamber of Commerce
