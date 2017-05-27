News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rockland Chamber of Commerce to host "Meet the Selectmen" event
The 7:45 to 9:00 a.m. program will welcome Rockland's most recent members to the Board of Selectmen, Deirdre Hall and Michael O'Loughlin. The two featured guests will share their thoughts and visions for Rockland's future.
Following the discussion, a tour of the 4th Floor Artists Loft will be offered for those interested in exploring this dynamic space for working artists.
The event is free of charge, but pre-registration is required by contacting edykeman@southshorechamber.org.
About the Rockland Chamber of Commerce
With more than 150 members, the Rockland Chamber of Commerce is concentrating on deepening relationships with the community and investigating ways to rejuvenate the downtown business district. After the merger of the Rockland Business Council and the Rockland Chamber of Commerce in 2012, the Chamber has served Rockland business leaders with a unified mission to build a strong and vibrant business community.
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse