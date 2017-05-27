Honda of New Rochelle Named #1 Tire Retailer in NY

Shoppers in the market for a new set of tires can now head to Honda of New Rochelle. Honda of New Rochelle is the #1 Honda Tire Retailer in New York, New Rochelle, New Jersey, Brooklyn, and Yonkers.

-- No one knows how to take care of your Honda like an authorized Honda Service Center. Honda of New Rochelle's certified service consultants and technicians know your vehicle inside and out. When it comes to parts, including tires, Honda of New Rochelle understands that the right components provide superb performance and handling for the highest quality standards. You can trustwhen you need them nyhondatires.com.When you purchase tires at Honda of New Rochelle you can be confident that extensive testing has been done to determine which tires are best suited for your vehicle to perform at its peak ability. In addition to getting tires with the proper speed rating, load index and size, they will be mounted and balanced by a Honda factory trained technician who knows your Honda. Experience impressive agility, absolute confidence and the true joy of driving withWhen shopping for tires remember not all tires are the same and the wrong tire will take from the ride quality of your Honda and can be unsafe. Every vehicle has specific tire needs and Honda of New Rochelle understands the needs for your Honda. They will provide you with the correct tire to keep the ride and performance you expect from your Honda. Honda of New Rochelle provides competitive pricing and excellent service.Whether you drive a Civic, Accord, CR-V, Odyssey, Pilot or any other Honda model, your tires were selected to provide superior performance and comfort. Honda performs extensive evaluations to determine which tires are best suited for each vehicle. Whether your car requires Continental, Firestone, Bridgestone, Goodyear, or another quality tire brand, you can trust that the Honda Tire advantage includes the approved, recommended brands to deliver the best driving and handling experience.(888) 905-376225 E Main StNew Rochelle, NY 10801