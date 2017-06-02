Kambrian selected as a mentee with Boston Scientific!

Contact

-- Kambrian Corporation has been officially accepted into the Diversity Alliance for Science Mentorship Program Committee for 2017-2018.This year, Boston Scientific (BSCI) was selected as Kambrian's corporate mentor! Boston Scientific is a worldwide developer, manufacturer, and marketer of many leading medical devices.Cathy Hsieh the CEO of Kambrian Corporation had an interview with Boston Scientific at the DA4S event back in early 2017."I am very honored to have Kambrian been selected," said Hsieh. "Looking forward to working and meeting with members from Boston Scientific."The previous year, AMGEN was choosen as Kambrian's mentee. Kambrian was invited to bid on many opportunities for IT and low voltage through this mentoring program with AMGEN.The Amgen Mentor Protégé program was designed to support growth and development in business planning, professionalism, and operational management, the program spans one year, from April 2016 to March 2017.Throughout the one year, the mentor will provide regular consultation in areas of expertise, while offering industry insights. The protégé will develop business goals and action plans throughout the mentorship. Amgen is a biotechnology company headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.Kambrian Corporation is an IT VAR providing quality IT solutions nationwide including virtualization, networking, security, storage. In addition to procuring hardware and software for customers nationwide, Kambrian offers low voltage inside wiring services in California and Seattle. Kambrian is a certified Minority and Woman Business Enterprise (MBE, WBE).Founded in 2009 by CEO Cathy Hsieh, Kambrian has seen tremendous year to year growth over the past three years. In 2013, Kambrian reported $3.3 million in total revenue. Two years later in 2015, Kambrian ended the fiscal year with total revenues at $9.8 million.In addition to managing Kambrian Corporation, Hsieh is active in the local community. In 2014, Hsieh served as the WBEC-West Regional Forum Chair and was on the board of directors for the Asian Business Association, Los Angeles.