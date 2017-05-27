News By Tag
Pathfinder Partners Acquires Third Seattle-Area Multifamily Community
160-Unit The Argyle in Federal Way Purchased for $25 Million
The Argyle, built in 1984, is situated on 4.95 acres and includes 13 three-story buildings comprised of 81 one-bedroom/
According to Lorne Polger, senior managing director of Pathfinder Partners, "We were attracted to the community's secluded, tranquil ambiance combined with its excellent walkability and close proximity to public transportation. Our plan is to add more amenities as well as renovate the property's exterior and unit interiors."
Polger added that Seattle continues to be an appealing market for Pathfinder. "Because of the city's low vacancy rate, continued rental rate increases and robust job growth, we continue to look for investment opportunities in the Seattle area," he said.
Pathfinder has been active in Washington with eight acquisitions and five dispositions since 2011. The company acquired two other Federal Way properties, Cedardale, a 126-unit apartment complex acquired in 2015 and Redondo Terrace, a 78-unit multifamily community which Pathfinder sold in May 2015.
The transaction was brokered by Jeff Williams and Kim Brown of Moran & Company.
About Pathfinder Partners, LLC
Headquartered in San Diego, Pathfinder Partners was founded by Lorne Polger and Mitch Siegler in 2006 to make opportunistic investments in distressed real estate assets and value-add properties. Pathfinder has acquired or sold $1 billion of properties since inception. In addition to seeking opportunities to add value by providing liquidity to selling financial institutions, liquidating funds and fatigued owners, Pathfinder also seeks to maximize value through property enhancements, improvements in operations and marketing, property repositioning and other strategies. For more information on the firm or Pathfinder Partners 2017 Multifamily Opportunity Fund, visit www.pathfinderfunds.com or contact Mitch Siegler at msiegler@pathfinderfunds.com or 858-875-4455 (tel:(858)%20875-
Contact
Sydnie Moore
***@gmail.com
