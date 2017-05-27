News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Healthy Savannah Announces New Board President
Fulton is a graduate of the University of South Carolina, with a B.S. in Exercise Science and Armstrong Atlantic State University with a Master's of Public Health degree. She also holds certifications with the Society for Human Resources Management and the National Institute of Wellness. Fulton is a graduate of Leadership Savannah.
In response to the question "Why is Healthy Savannah important?" Healthy Savannah is important because the members of this collaborative organization sincerely care about the community. As a result, Healthy Savannah members have supported and successfully advocated for the establishment of policies that both protect and enhance the health of members of this community.
MORE INFORMATION ON HEALTHY SAVANNAH
Launched in 2007 by (former) Mayor Otis Johnson, Healthy Savannah's mission is to achieve a healthier community by creating and advocating for a variety of policies and programs to increase opportunities for citizens to engage in physical activity and consume a nutritious, balanced diet. Healthy Savannah supports programs for families, schools, businesses, and faith-based organizations. The leadership team is composed of people from all sectors of the community. Business owners, nonprofit managers, government and public service staff, community organizers, and faith-based leaders all play a role in helping the vision of a healthy Savannah come to life. http://healthysavannah.org/
For more information, contact:
Paula Kreissler
Director of Healthy Living and Community Development, Healthy Savannah
912-272-9494
Paula@healthysavannah.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse