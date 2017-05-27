 
News By Tag
* Healthy Savannah
* New Hire
* Chatham County
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Savannah
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827


Healthy Savannah Announces New Board President

 
 
Tamala R. Fulton
Tamala R. Fulton
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Healthy Savannah
* New Hire
* Chatham County

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Savannah - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Executives

SAVANNAH, Ga. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Healthy Savannah announces Tamala R. Fulton as board president. Fulton is currently the Employee Wellness Coordinator with Chatham County Government where she is a strong advocate for programs that encourage preventive care and healthy living.

Fulton is a graduate of the University of South Carolina, with a B.S. in Exercise Science and Armstrong Atlantic State University with a Master's of Public Health degree. She also holds certifications with the Society for Human Resources Management and the National Institute of Wellness. Fulton is a graduate of Leadership Savannah.

In response to the question "Why is Healthy Savannah important?" Healthy Savannah is important because the members of this collaborative organization sincerely care about the community. As a result, Healthy Savannah members have supported and successfully advocated for the establishment of policies that both protect and enhance the health of members of this community.

MORE INFORMATION ON HEALTHY SAVANNAH
Launched in 2007 by (former) Mayor Otis Johnson, Healthy Savannah's mission is to achieve a healthier community by creating and advocating for a variety of policies and programs to increase opportunities for citizens to engage in physical activity and consume a nutritious, balanced diet. Healthy Savannah supports programs for families, schools, businesses, and faith-based organizations. The leadership team is composed of people from all sectors of the community. Business owners, nonprofit managers, government and public service staff, community organizers, and faith-based leaders all play a role in helping the vision of a healthy Savannah come to life. http://healthysavannah.org/

For more information, contact:
Paula Kreissler
Director of Healthy Living and Community Development, Healthy Savannah
912-272-9494
Paula@healthysavannah.org
End
Source:Carriage Trade Public Relations
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Carriage Trade Public Relations, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share