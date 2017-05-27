

Crust Pizzeria & Sports Bar enters into long term lease at 311 Barrington Avenue in East Dundee, IL Residential Luxury Loft Apartments are 50% Leased with move in to begin middle of July, 2017 DUNDEE, Ill. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- An established restaurateur group has chosen East Dundee to open their new concept Crust Pizzeria and Sports Bar. The group has leased over 5000sqft to provide a family friendly Pizzeria featuring amazing thin crust & super thin crust pizzas', Italian favorites with a sophisticated twist as well as American comfort foods. The Pizzeria will feature rich wood furnishings, high loft style ceilings, a dedicated take-out station and a friendly staff to greet you.



The sports bar is going to be amazing packed with TV's in view from every seat, as well as the same rich wood furnishings with a large bar and high top tables. This restaurateur group pride themselves on superior food quality, locally sourced ingredients and will provide diners with daily specials for lunch and dinner. Further details regarding Crust Pizzeria and Sports Bar will be announced soon as it is expected to open late summer 2017. Leasing Agent Tracy Burnidge said, "We're very excited to have Crust Pizzeria and Sports Bar with us at 311 Barrington Avenue as we are the anchor to the Culinary & Retail District. We're interviewing several other eateries, micro brewery's, wine bars, Asian Fusion Sushi concepts suitable for the premier west end space with the attached roof top patio overlooking downtown. "



Additionally, the 311 Barrington Avenue Luxury Loft Apartments have quietly secured 50% occupancy in the past months. These luxury 1 and 2 bedroom apartments are unlike any in the Fox River Valley and will be available the middle of July 2017. These luxury loft apartments provide modern & spacious floor plan designs with exquisite finishing's including granite counter tops, sliding barn style bedroom doors, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryers in unit as well as elevator convenience. These luxury Loft units are walking distance to the Culinary and Retail District of downtown East Dundee; there are dozens of retail, professional and dining options only steps away.



311 Barrington Avenue is a Retail and Residential multi-use project located in the heart of downtown East Dundee, IL also known as the "Culinary & Retail District".



