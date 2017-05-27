Options Investing Trading Alerts Service Issues Where To Invest June 2017 Profit Reports

Investing trade alerts service posts over 100% returns from where to invest now newsletter's options trading service.

Options Trading Service Trade Alerts

Contact

Mike King

Princeton Research, Inc.

(702) 650-3000

***@princetonresearch.com Mike KingPrinceton Research, Inc.(702) 650-3000

End

-- Where to invest now information newsletter and investing trading alerts service offered by Princeton Research, Inc. announces recent trades producing over 100% profits.The text message investing trade alerts service offered by the company reported on profitable trading results achieved. On June 2nd they sold half of a SJM June 130 Calls position at $3.50. Using a 100% Up Rule to preserve profits and maximize the returns from profitable trades. The trade alert produced 100% profits.Yesterday (June 1st) the service reported the sale of half of their SIG June 50 Calls at $1.50, also on the 100% Up Rule, another trade producing 100% profits. Later that day they sold the balance the SIG June 50 CALLS position at $2.70 on a Market Order. This produced an additional 180% profits.To secure trading profits the service uses a 100% Up Rule, where half of a winning position is sold to lock in 100% or more returns. Usually the trade continues to make profits on the other half. This is one of the time tested and proven trading rules used by the options trading text message investing trade alerts subscription service followed to produce significant profits for subscribers. More information on the trades can be seen at:Visitors can sign up for free sample trade alerts and where to invest Market Investing Strategies Newsletter sample issues on the site.For more details on the service and to get special membership offer rates go to:The Princeton Research, Inc. newsletter and investing trade alerts research team and traders have over 85 combined years of successful investing and market trading experiences. Being active traders in their own accounts, the investing trade alerts subscription service can be offered at low rates because of the minimum extra work needed to send alerts when trades are made.The goal is to help small investors with limited knowledge make money and build up their savings and assets. The service was developed to prove to the investing world that options trading done right will make money for anyone.The where to invest newsletter and investing trade alerts service system is designed to make money for subscribers by using time tested trading rules that take investment profits while keeping investors in profitable trades to make more money. When trades do not work the trading service system will get out of losing trades fast to protect and preserve investment capital.The trading alerts balanced investing strategies are designed to make money in up or down markets. While the Where To Invest Now Newsletter delivers in-depth investing market, economic, cycles, upcoming earnings and media reports, a Trader's Almanac and key indicators information the text message based investing trade alerts service offers a complete done for the subscriber service.All investing trade selection, research and analysis is provided. Specific buy and sell trading alerts are sent out by text message along with suggested trade amounts based on portfolio size.2 For 1 Value: Membership includes access to both Investing Trade Alerts by text message and e-mail and the Where To Invest Now Market Investing Strategies Newsletter full members only edition.The Newsletter delivers covers complete where to invest now for profits in up or down markets information in a more compact, informative, effective and quicker to read then the major, big name publications. Plus to save time and make coverage more enjoyable, there are no ads to wade through. The Members Edition Newsletter is sent by e-mail Monday mornings. Archives of past issues are available in the Members Area.About Princeton Research, Inc. Where To Invest Market Strategies Newsletter and Trading Alerts ServicesPrinceton Research, Inc. provides text message options trading alerts. Membership in the options trading alerts service also includes the where to invest now Market Strategies Newsletter, which features in-depth balanced investing, make money in up or down markets, financial news and analysis. Sample issues can be obtained at the Princeton Research website along with links to gain access to the full services VIP Member subscriber issues.In order to make more investors aware of the exceptional gains being produced by the stock options trading alerts service, free sample trade alerts and sample issues of Market Strategies Newsletter are now being offered for a limited time and number.For More Information Contact:Mike KingPrinceton Research, Inc.3887 Pacific Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89121Phone: (702) 650-3000e-mail: news@princetonresearch.comhttp://www.princetonresearch.comNotice: Trading profits are factual and backed by published newsletters, but future trading results can not be inferred or insured based on past performance. This news release is for information purposes only. No investment advice should be inferred from this information. This news release is not to be considered stock solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities. Nothing contained herein constitutes a representation by the publisher, nor a solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities. All viewers are cautioned that trading is highly risky and only persons who can sustain the risk of loss should engage in speculative trading. See the full Disclosure and Disclaimer Notice and the full 17B disclosure notice on the Company's website.