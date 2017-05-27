Operative Experience Announces the Tactical Hemorrhage Control Trainer, a new Training Simulator for Active Shooter Scenarios NORTH EAST, Md. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Operative Experience, Inc. (OEI), the leading developer of high-fidelity human simulators for surgical and pre-hospital education, today announced the launch of the Tactical Hemorrhage Control Trainer (THCT), a tactical medicine simulator for training in the rapid assessment and treatment of trauma injuries in disaster drill and active shooter scenarios. Ideally suited for law enforcement and first responders, the THCT is designed to provide critical medical intervention training that can help save lives in real-world mass casualty and disaster events.



"Rapid loss of blood from gunshot wounds and other penetrative trauma injuries is too often the cause of death in active shooter and disaster situations," said Paul Bernal, Director of Global Government Sales for OEI. "The THCT is focused on developing the first responder skills needed to assess a patient's condition and control bleeding at the point-of-injury until further medical assistance arrives."



THCT is fully mobile and remotely activated, allowing it to be used either in the classroom or in outdoor exercises. The full-body simulator is made up of anatomically accurate soft tissue and ultra-realistic gunshot wounds to the chest and limbs that include a remotely-activated, pulsatile bleeding system to provide lifelike injury hemorrhage.



"The Tactical Control Hemorrhage Trainer is the latest addition to our suite of tactical trauma simulators that are already being used by the military for training Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) procedures," said Mick Navin, President and CEO of OEI. "We are really pleased to be able to provide the same technology and tools to our first responders here at home and around the world."



More information on the Tactical Hemorrhage Control Trainer and the OEI Tactical Casualty Care Simulator suite can be found online at



About Operative Experience, Inc.



Operative Experience, Inc. is on a mission to revolutionize surgical and pre-hospital training. Using medical simulators with unprecedented anatomical and surgical fidelity within a rigorous experiential instructional paradigm, OEI reduces training costs while increasing training effectiveness and retention. OEI is dedicated to applying this technology to reduce combat and civilian surgical mortality, and to provide humanitarian support to developing countries with limited medical resources.



