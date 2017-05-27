 
Denver Small Business Expo Announces Sponsors

 
 
DENVER - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show will debut its first annual expo at the Denver Convention Center on Thursday, June 22nd.

The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free workshops and programs along with 50+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits.

Our sponsors work hard to make Small Business Expo a success. This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere; Gold Sponsors: DiversityComm Publication, Nissan Commercial Vehicles, Progressive Commercials, and Wells Fargo; Silver Sponsors: Allstate, Armando Montelongo, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Blue Olive Properties, LLC., Flipping Wall Street, The Money Library, Triumph Capital, YP Marketing Solutions and ZipLocal.

Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/speakers/) covering online/social media marketing, employee benefit plans, credit and financing, strategies for increasing revenue and team productivity, mentoring, cloud technologies, retirement plans and much more.

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/denver/) expects to have more than 3,000+ registered attendees from across the Denver metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

DENVER SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Denver Convention Center | Hall C – 700 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
Source:The Small Business Expo
