Denver Small Business Expo Announces Sponsors
The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features more than 20+ free workshops and programs along with 50+ interactive booths, demos and brand exhibits.
Our sponsors work hard to make Small Business Expo a success. This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsors: EmergeAnywhere;
Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
DENVER SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Denver Convention Center | Hall C – 700 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
