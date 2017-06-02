 
Fremach improves efficiency and reduces product loss with Russell Finex vibrating separators

By installing the vibrating separator Finex 22 at their production site, Fremach improves efficiency and reduces product loss when processing polyamide particles.
 
 
Russell Finex Finex 22™ vibrating screener
Russell Finex Finex 22™ vibrating screener
PINEVILLE, N.C. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Fremach, a worldwide supplier of innovative plastic products for the automotive sector, consumer electronics, and other products for the industrial market, experienced problems where products were not passing quality control and were rejected, resulting in product loss. In order to solve this problem, they turned to Russell Finex to provide a high-quality plastic particles sieving solution.

Fremach wanted to optimize their flocking process in order to continue delivering high quality products. Flocking, an integral part of Fremach's production line, involves applying small polyamide fibre particles, also known as flock, onto a plastic surface which results in a a soft-feel finish. However due to irregularities caused by oversize contamination of the flock fibres, which should have been removed as part of the flock reclaim process, they were experiencing too much product loss.

Russell Finex offered to test its Finex 22™ screening machine at the Izegem site in Belgium and, following positive results, Fremach purchased the unit. After installation, not only did they experience reduced production and lost product costs, but their standards for delivering high quality products are now reliably upheld, with far fewer finished products being rejected by quality control.

Contact Russell Finex for more information about this application or download the full article at http://www.russellfinex.com/en/case-studies/sieving-polya...

Contact
Eduardo Sobral Guilherme
***@russellfinex.com
Source:
Email:***@russellfinex.com Email Verified
Polyamide Particles, Sieving Plastics, Screening Machines
Manufacturing
Pineville - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Services
