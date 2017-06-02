News By Tag
Fremach improves efficiency and reduces product loss with Russell Finex vibrating separators
By installing the vibrating separator Finex 22 at their production site, Fremach improves efficiency and reduces product loss when processing polyamide particles.
Fremach wanted to optimize their flocking process in order to continue delivering high quality products. Flocking, an integral part of Fremach's production line, involves applying small polyamide fibre particles, also known as flock, onto a plastic surface which results in a a soft-feel finish. However due to irregularities caused by oversize contamination of the flock fibres, which should have been removed as part of the flock reclaim process, they were experiencing too much product loss.
Russell Finex offered to test its Finex 22™ screening machine at the Izegem site in Belgium and, following positive results, Fremach purchased the unit. After installation, not only did they experience reduced production and lost product costs, but their standards for delivering high quality products are now reliably upheld, with far fewer finished products being rejected by quality control.
Contact Russell Finex for more information about this application or download the full article at http://www.russellfinex.com/
Contact
Eduardo Sobral Guilherme
***@russellfinex.com
