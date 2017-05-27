Aurora Information Management (AIM) Announces the Introduction of Integrated Cyber Services

An innovative set of end-to-end commercial cyber services to protect your business

-- Aurora Information Management (AIMglb.com), a technology company focused on providing innovative cyber solutions to companies in healthcare, financial services, insurance and other high risk industries, launches their new Cyber services. The firm's innovative services introduce a fully integrated set of cyber services focused on people, process and technology. AIM's solutions are differentiated by addressing multiple aspects of cyber risk and are designed to enhance the cyber security posture of any company.Strategy: assesses the state of your cyber program across people, process and technology. Your industry and business operating model are essential aspects in development of a strategy for your specific needs.Architecture and Implementation:brings the strategy to the infrastructure by designing enhancements or replacements to address deficiencies.Threat and Vulnerability Management: examines specific security precautions in place and relevant security-related regulatory compliance. Plans are created to close identified gaps.Managed Services and Analytics: applies proprietary analytics to discover threats by monitoring the company's technical environment and platforms.AIM also offers:Shared CISO: provides a senior experienced Chief Information Security Officer for a pre-agreed number of days per month to work with the Board on defining what is necessary to enhance the company's security posture.Forensic Services: to help in a suspected breach. An AIM team of experienced, qualified personnel identifies the probable cause of the breach, its extent within the infrastructure, and the path to restoration of services.PII Protection: typically within 48 hours locates Personally Identifiable Information and HIPAA regulated information on your network, including who has it, who's duplicating it and why with AIM's proprietary solution enabling your company to classify, protect and manage access to it—all through a simple, seamless process.Regardless of a company's stage in the cyber security journey, AIM's family of cyber services, along with tools from AIMcts.com, are designed to enhance protections and can be selected individually or together.(AIM) is a cyber security services company based in Mendenhall, PA. It is a new venture comprised of experienced industry veterans bringing together decades of financial services, healthcare, security and technology experience. AIM brings innovative, simple-to-understand solutions to the complex challenges of cyber security.