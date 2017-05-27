 
News By Tag
* Fuchsia
* Cyndi Cresswell Cook
* Lady Fuchsia
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827


After the Release of the Single Lady Fuchsia the Fourth Album from Cyndi Cresswell Cook Drops Today

Hopefully all have digested the storyboard from the single, and are about to experience the impact of the album it came from. Fuchsia will surely bring to light the essence of the first single and continue to mystify the Cresswell-Cook audience
 
 
FUCHSIA - Fourth Album from Cyndi Cresswell Cook
FUCHSIA - Fourth Album from Cyndi Cresswell Cook
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fuchsia
Cyndi Cresswell Cook
Lady Fuchsia

Industry:
Music

Location:
Boston - Massachusetts - US

BOSTON - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The latest album from Cyndi Cresswell Cook is comprised of ten of her best songs ever.  In the album, titled Fuchsia, Cyndi sings about her recent experiences with a psychic, Lady Fuchsia, whom she befriended at a local dance studio.  She takes it to another level in other album cuts when she reveals strange experiences which apparently leave her with certain savoir-faire in each instance.   Cyndi remains intransigent while she refuses to be swayed from her newfound beliefs.  Songs like "Here I am Here" and "Electric Blur" clearly demonstrate the bizarre timbre of this cosmogonic new record.

In this album, Cresswell Cook proves to be a rare esoteric artist whose music can sometimes comfort and terrorize both the listener's divine and nefarious spirit at the same time.  In the CD, the avant-garde singer/songwriter's choice for the selection of songs on Fuchsia is a compilation of guitar-laden music that hits the listener with explosive bravado like a friendly punch in the stomach.  The lyrics transport the listener to another dimension, further opening their mind to the spiritual universe.

The quintessence of Fuchsia revolves around many life experiences and many out of life experiences.  Cyndi is an extremely spiritual person, and it is reflected in her writing in general, but especially on this album.  Songs on previous albums such as "Cloud" and "Gives You the Shivers" exhibit the spiritually this artist embraces.  The soul of Cresswell-Cook's writing on this record envelops the essence of the vast metaphysical world.

It's not so much that Cyndi is attempting to make believers out of non-believers, but the veracity of her words make it virtually impossible not to believe.

In the single, Lady Fuchsia, Cyndi was a non-believer herself at first.  Until, much to her horror, it looked like the final prediction from the psychic during her reading, was going to come true.  Quickly, she became a believer.  Fortunately, she was able to change the course of what looked like was going to happen.  She also changed the Universe according to Lady Fuchsia.

Fuchsia was recorded and produced at Keep the Edge Studios in Quincy, MA. - All vocals by Cyndi Cresswell Cook.  Other musicians include Jeri Nedoma on keyboards, Dominic Davis on bass, Keith Asack, Bruce Baritone, and Ryan Carraher on guitar, and Jon Chapman on drums.   Artistic consultant for the CD was Owen Tarnauskas.

Fuchsia is the fourth album from Cyndi Cresswell Cook in only eighteen months.  Previous albums have all done considerably well and Fuchsia looks to be no exception.  The recently released music video for the first single Lady Fuchsia has already received well over thirty-five thousand views on Youtube.  Cyndi and her crew are currently in production shooting the video for the next single from Fuchsia.  Details on the second single will be released to the press soon.  You can follow Cyndi at her official website www.cyndicc.com

 Track Listing

1.         Lady Fuchsia

2.        Soup

3.        Here I am Here

4.        Electric Blur

5.        Just a Lie

6.        Melt Away

7.        McMulligan's Pool

8.        Seeing Black

9.        Medical Leave

10.     All the Same

Media Inquiries
Pr.cyndicresswellcook@yahoo.com
888.242.9331  x105
End
Source:Cyndi Cresswell Cook
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Fuchsia, Cyndi Cresswell Cook, Lady Fuchsia
Industry:Music
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Allure Media Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share