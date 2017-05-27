News By Tag
WorkCast powers Virtual College Open Houses to drive student applications
WorkCast provides a colleges a virtual platform to help increase applications
WorkCast is leading the industry in providing Virtual Event technology to Higher Education establishments to enable prospective students to watch, learn and engage in real time with Colleges and Universities as part of Virtual College Open houses and open days.
As this centuries generation start applying for college, academic institutions can now use Virtual Events to engage potential applicants and drive up their applications, without the need for a physical visit.
Statistics show that 90% of college applicants would like to engage online with a college visit and that 100% of successful applicants had visited their chosen college online more than 3 times.
Given that 90% of college applicants end up at colleges where they have had a positive interaction with a current student or staff and that colleges that run virtual open houses, see a 15% uplift in applications.
WorkCast is seeing a large increase in demand from institutions wanting to provide live online events as part of an applicant's experience in choosing a college.
The WorkCast platform allows colleges to create, manage and run fully branded, interactive Virtual Open Houses of any scale embedded directly into college websites.
Colleges are able to use a mix of live video, pre-recorded content, live chat, surveys and more, to help potential applicants get real time information and engagement with the college, prior to applying.
About the WorkCast Corporation Ltd. - The WorkCast Corporation (http://www.workcast.com) is a leading supplier of virtual trade show solutions and services.
WorkCast has over 300 enterprises using the WorkCast platform to deliver their online events.
