June 2017





Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee Review Now Available On DIYIdeaCenter.com

DIY Idea Center highly recommends Aroma Bravo for the premium quality and mellow chocolatey flavor of its Honduras whole bean coffee.
 
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The full review of Aroma Bravo's Honduras whole bean coffee have just been published on DIYIdeaCenter.com. DIY Idea Center is a high-traffic website that provides useful do-it-yourself tips and recommends products for better living. To be reviewed on the site is a great opportunity for Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea to reach more gourmet coffee lovers online.

"The site is visited by millions of users every day so it is a huge honor for us to be featured. DIY Idea Center is definitely the perfect place to share our Honduras whole bean coffee with our fellow coffee aficionados around the world," remarked a spokesperson for Aroma Bravo.

The product review was written by Jessica Carpender, editor at DIYIdeaCenter.com. She praised the coffee for its mellow chocolatey taste and even advised users to make their own DIY gourmet coffee using the whole coffee beans.

"Avoid the lines at the coffee shop by DIY-ing some gourmet coffee at home. Using a French press or percolator can give you the quality of a coffee shop drink anytime it pleases you. Choosing high-quality coffee beans like these will give you the special treat that you're craving at any time of day," Carpender wrote.

The entire team at Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea was delighted to read the full review. They are optimistic that the editor's recommendation will generate a good buzz for the company.

"DIY Idea Center is a trusted authority when it comes to DIY tips and product reviews. It's not every day that you get to be featured on a popular website like this, so this review will certainly make coffee lovers more aware of our Honduras whole bean coffee. We're very excited to see the positive results in the coming weeks," the Aroma Bravo spokesperson added.

Gourmet coffee lovers can read the full product review at http://aromabravo.com/.

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo is a USDA organic seller of Honduras whole bean coffee. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
