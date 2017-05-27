News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Save the Date: Small Business Expo is Headed to Seattle
Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com)
Exhibitors (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
"Experts tell us that more and more Seattle residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."
SEATTLE SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Seattle Center | Exhibition Hall – 301 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse