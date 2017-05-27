 
Save the Date: Small Business Expo is Headed to Seattle

 
 
SEATTLE - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The nation's most anticipated business-to-business trade show, will return to Seattle on Thursday, July 13th.

Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com) offers an outlet for local businesses that sell products and services that help a small business grow to market to their main target audience. 2016 brought in over 50,000 small business owners and numbers are expected to climb this year.  The day-long conference and trade show, travels the country's top cities for small business bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment.

Exhibitors (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/exhibit/) find the ability to make personal connections with potential clients, an invaluable opportunity to show off their products.  GoDaddy calls Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/seattle/) a "must do" for any company "that's looking to interact with their customers face to face."

"Experts tell us that more and more Seattle residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

SEATTLE SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Seattle Center | Exhibition Hall – 301 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact:  Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
Source:The Small Business Expo
Click to Share