EDA Funding and CrowdBuild Honored for Achievements in Upstate NY's Startup Ecosystem
2017 Venture Ecosystem Award and Deal of the Year Nominations for our CrowdBuild Launch and for our Chief Investment/Strategy Officer.
Nick Mathius, Project Manager for CrowdBuild, comments: "We are very excited about the recognition and thank everyone that contributed to the EDA Funding launch and CrowdBuild's creation since our Autonomy Distributors' exit and Deal of the Year nomination last year. We built these new resources to bring added tools for our startup, business and nonprofit clients. Our hyper-focus as a company to continue to deliver real results to the entrepreneurial business community and to bring needed resources to Upstate NY continues as we structure our next product and service launch. Bob (Robert Manasier) tirelessly lives this focus every day. His win-win-win culture is a real game changer for startups and acceleration clients around the globe but especially in Upstate NY where he contributes to numerous organizations across the state in government, education, private/public industry and nonprofits."
Deal of the Year is for a company who created wealth for investors and founders/employees, as well as made the company a stronger contributor to the local economy. The Ecosystem Champion is a recognition for individuals who are catalyzing and supporting startup activity across multiple Upstate communities.
"Upstate Venture Ecosystem Award nominations represent the entrepreneurial leaders throughout Upstate New York who are transforming our region's venture community," said UVC Founder & Venture Catalyst Martin Babinec. "They are the leaders and companies making Upstate the go-to destination for entrepreneurs."
Winners will be announced at a special Awards Luncheon held at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown on September 19.
About EDA Funding
EDA Funding is the newest venture between Autonomy Distributors and In Focus Brands from their successful build out and exit of an international, operational distribution firm in 2016. The company has 2 divisions: the EDA Fund (a hybrid VC/PE fund that invests in existing firms that have attained sustainable revenue for a number of quarters and are searching for next level partners) and CrowdBuild ™ . (a subscription service that builds your community and guides you into a successful crowdfunding campaign with metrics, CRM and social media integration)
About UVC
UVC
