News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
It's Time To Tackle the Elephant in the Room - How To Conquer Fear
Have you ever been asked to make some sort of change, or do something differently? Did the prospect of changing frighten you? Did the thought of moving out of your comfort zone cause you some anxiety? Well guess what. That is actually normal.
Our bodies respond the same way to excitement as it does to fear. What happens chemically is really no different, whether we experience excitement or fear. When we think we are afraid to change, the reality is that we are excited about the possibility of thinking differently. Our challenge then becomes to adjust our mindset to the reality that all change isn't bad, and in fact some change is necessary.
Overcoming your fear is the first step towards developing the kind of mindset that will propel you forward. It takes courage to live your life in a way that embraces new ideas, new concepts, and new ways of doing things. Courage is the opposite of fear. This is what fear sounds like:
"What if I fail"
"What if people won't like me"
"I can't, or I don't have time/money"
Have you noticed what all of these fears have in common? They require changing a self-limiting belief. When we make the shift in our mind from a self-limiting belief, we open up a world of infinite possibilities.
Faith believes in UNLIMITED POSSIBILITIES (https://twitter.com/
CLICK TO TWEET
When you shift your thinking from scarcity to abundance then you will still believe in miracles. I still believe that we have the power, and the potential, to tap into greater abundance and fulfillment in every area of our lives, if we are willing to make the necessary changes in our belief system.
So the next time you are tempted to fear, tell yourself, OUT LOUD, that you are simply excited about all of the new and expanding opportunities of unlimited abundance and infinite potential that await you as you begin to step outside of your comfort zone.
Need more help? Visit http://www.drjackijones.com
Media Contact
Emerging Black Women Entrepreneurs
The Life & Professional Coaching Institute
***@drjackijones.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse