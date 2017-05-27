 
News By Tag
* Entrepreneur
* Black Women
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Franklin
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827


It's Time To Tackle the Elephant in the Room - How To Conquer Fear

Have you ever been asked to make some sort of change, or do something differently? Did the prospect of changing frighten you? Did the thought of moving out of your comfort zone cause you some anxiety? Well guess what. That is actually normal.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Entrepreneur
Black Women
Business

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
Franklin - Tennessee - US

Subject:
Services

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Let me reassure you that there is nothing wrong with you.  You are a human being, responding in a very human way.  When we find something that works for us, and we are suddenly faced with the possibility of stepping outside of our comfort zone, our first reaction is to resist, usually out of fear.

Our bodies respond the same way to excitement as it does to fear.  What happens chemically is really no different, whether we experience excitement or fear.  When we think we are afraid to change,  the reality is that we are excited about the possibility of thinking differently.  Our challenge then becomes to adjust our mindset to the reality that all change isn't bad, and in fact some change is necessary.

Overcoming your fear is the first step towards developing the kind of  mindset that will propel you forward.  It takes courage to live your life in a way that embraces new ideas, new concepts, and new ways of doing things. Courage is the opposite of fear.  This is what fear sounds like:

"What if I fail"

"What if people won't like me"

"I can't, or I don't have time/money"

Have you noticed what all of these fears have in common?  They require changing a self-limiting belief.  When we make the shift in our mind from a self-limiting belief, we open up a world of infinite possibilities.

Faith believes in UNLIMITED POSSIBILITIES (https://twitter.com/share?text=Faith+believes+in+UNLIMITE...)

CLICK TO TWEET

When you shift your thinking from scarcity to abundance then you  will still believe in miracles.  I still believe that we have the power, and the potential, to tap into greater abundance and fulfillment in every area of our lives, if we are willing to make the necessary changes in our belief system.

So the next time you are tempted to fear, tell yourself, OUT LOUD, that you are simply excited about  all of the new and expanding opportunities of unlimited abundance and infinite potential that await you as you begin to step outside of your comfort zone.

Need more help? Visit http://www.drjackijones.com

Media Contact
Emerging Black Women Entrepreneurs
The Life & Professional Coaching Institute
***@drjackijones.com
End
Source:DrJackiJones
Email:***@drjackijones.com Email Verified
Tags:Entrepreneur, Black Women, Business
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Franklin - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DrJackiJones - Life & Success Coach PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share