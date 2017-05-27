Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Island Red" Written By Author Matt Serafini In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Island Red" written by author Matt Serafini and narrated by Steve White in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

"Island Red" by Author Matt Serafini

Contact

Beacon Publishing Group

info@beaconpublishinggroup.com Beacon Publishing Group

End

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Island Red" written by author Matt Serafini and narrated by Steve White in audiobook format. Download your copy today!It's a species that has been around for 80 million years. It has over 300 teeth in 25 rows to trap its prey. It has very rarely been found in depths above 160 feet, meaning the frilled shark has never posed a threat to humans. Until now.The residents of Crystal Key, Florida didn't think there was anything to worry about. A missing girl with a troubled past was easy to dismiss, but that was only the beginning. When fishermen disappear and two girls are attacked on open water, everyone assumes the culprit is a predator stalking their piece of the Atlantic. But as an offseason hurricane descends, and communications with the mainland are severed, Crystal Key is about to discover that terror doesn't only come from below.Hold your breath. Until it's time to scream.Download your copy of "Island Red" written by Matt Serafini and narrated by Steve White in audiobook format on Audible here:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com