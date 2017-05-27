 
Travel the World with Paula Wright's Photos at Carry Out Cafe

"Quick Trip Around the World" Features Exotic Animals & Landscapes
 
 
Tree Frog by Paula Wright at Carry Out Cafe
Tree Frog by Paula Wright at Carry Out Cafe
 
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Take a "Quick Trip Around the World" at Carry Out Cafe & Catering in Newburyport, MA in a new solo exhibition of photos by veteran traveler Paula Wright. Her work is currently on display through June.  An Artist Reception with a brief slide show of additional images will be held on Thursday, June 15th from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. at Carry Out Cafe. The public is invited to travel vicariously, enjoy refreshments, and hear about the photographer's adventures in getting the shots.

A Newbury, MA resident, Wright has visited all seven continents and more than 70 countries, often through package tours with Road Scholar, an education-based travel company for active adults. Her love of travel is something she shared with her late husband Dick, who asked that she promise to continue traveling and pursuing her passion even after he passed.

Wright got the photography bug before she retired from a long career in corporate management for General Electric. "I rarely use fancy equipment or removable lens – just a bridge camera, which has a zoom capability to vary from 24-2000 mm," she explained.

The images on display were taken in Tanzania, Bhutan, Costa Rica, Antarctica, the Arctic, Morocco, Manitoba, Madagascar, and the United States. In addition to gorgeous scenery, she's captured birds, giraffes, lions, elephants, polar bears, black-faced monkeys, and a red-eyed tree frog on film. All images are printed on canvas and can be purchased. Wright will also take orders for specific images and sizes.

"We've had great interest in these images from our customers. It's not every day that you get to see such magnificent creatures up close or to see stunning sites from distant lands in a local cafe. We are glad to share Paula's talent and stories," said Paula Simpson, owner of Carry Out Cafe & Catering.

When asked about her favorite travel memories, places or images, Wright cannot pick just one. "I love wildlife. I've seen lions happily rubbing their backs in Tanzania and been charged by an elephant in Botswana. Another was bumping into our tent while grabbing fruit from the tree which hung over it. I've been lucky to view the beauty and variety of  nature, including the wonder of Victoria Falls between Zambia and Zimbabwe and the millions of penguins in Antarctica," she said. Perhaps her favorite adventure is yet to come on her next trip.

About Carry Out Cafe & Catering

Located at 155 State Street in Newburyport, MA, Carry Out Cafe & Catering (http://www.carryoutcafe.com) offers soups, sandwiches, daily specials and freshly prepared packaged meals-to-go. The comfortable cafe features artwork by local artists. Carry Out Cafe also provides boutique catering for corporate conferences, weddings, funerals, special events, parties, fundraisers, and other functions. With an extensive menu, helpful staff, and unparalleled attention to detail, Carry Out Cafe & Catering will make your next meal or event one to remember!

