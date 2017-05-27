 
Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers Win Again!

 
 
Tampa Deep Sea AUV
Tampa Deep Sea AUV
TAMPA, Fla. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers team took second place in this month's Openwerx Challenge held in Ybor City on Thursday night. This month's challenge was to design a high altitude respirator for a dog, so that Special Forces canine units can be deployed from high altitude parachute drops. A team from Lockheed Martin took top honors, with the Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers team taking second. Ed Larson, the team leader for Tampa Deep Sea, said, "We are very happy to finish second to Lockheed Martin in this competition since this challenge was outside of our normal skill set. We participate in these challenges to raise money for our entry in the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE."

Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers LLC is one of 21 teams competing for the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. The Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE is a competition sponsored by the XPRIZE Foundation and Shell Oil Company. The contest will award a 4 million dollar cash prize to the team that is best able to construct and demonstrate one or more autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to map the ocean bottom to a depth of 4000 meters. In addition to the first place prize there are 1 million dollar cash prizes for second place and for completion of contest milestones; up to 7 million dollars in total prizes will be awarded.

The team's entry in the competition can be viewed on Youtube at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzEsa0iG3Vg&t=4s



For more information about Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers visit their website at: http://www.tampadeepsea.com

Tags:Robot, Submarine, Competition
Industry:Technology
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
