Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers Win Again!
Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers LLC is one of 21 teams competing for the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE. The Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE is a competition sponsored by the XPRIZE Foundation and Shell Oil Company. The contest will award a 4 million dollar cash prize to the team that is best able to construct and demonstrate one or more autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to map the ocean bottom to a depth of 4000 meters. In addition to the first place prize there are 1 million dollar cash prizes for second place and for completion of contest milestones; up to 7 million dollars in total prizes will be awarded.
The team's entry in the competition can be viewed on Youtube at: http://www.youtube.com/
For more information about Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers visit their website at: http://www.tampadeepsea.com
Edward Larson
***@tampadeepsea.com
