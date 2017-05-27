 
Industry News





Genesis Today Launches New Organic Joint Health Supplement

Tart Cherry Concentrate Plus Joint Support Offers Unique Twist on New Favorite
 
AUSTIN, Texas - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Superfood products leader Genesis Today released its latest evidence-based ready to drink supplement, Tart Cherry Concentrate Plus Joint Support.*

Tart cherry supplements have gained popularity due to their rich antioxidant content. Tart Cherry contains polyphenols with antioxidant capabilities: anthocyanins, catechins, and chlorogenic acid. These antioxidants help support the body's normal inflammation response and help aid joint health.* Not content with simply offering a tart cherry juice product, Genesis Today has introduced a unique twist to the category.

"As a leader in organic liquid superfruit products, we wanted to bring innovation to the popular Tart Cherry category," explains Jeff Brucker, Vice President of Marketing at Genesis Today. "Tart Cherry Concentrate plus Joint Support is the first organic liquid tart cherry supplement to incorporate clinically-studied Aquamin™."

Aquamin™ is derived from seaweed that is fortified with nutrients it absorbs from the surrounding seawater. Aquamin™ primarily contains calcium and magnesium, but also has 72 other trace minerals. In several clinical studies targeting joint support, Aquamin™ significantly outperformed the placebo and, in one study, performed better than glucosamine.

"Best of all," says Jeff Brucker, "we were able to maintain our commitment to clean labels. Tart Cherry Concentrate is USDA Organic, Gluten Free, Soy Free, and suitable for vegans."

Tart Cherry Concentrate plus Joint Support is available online at https://www.GenesisToday.com and select stores nationwide.

Contact
Jeff Brucker
***@genesistoday.net
Source:
Email:***@genesistoday.net
Posted By:***@genesistoday.net Email Verified
Joint Supplement
Health
Austin - Texas - United States
Subject:Products
