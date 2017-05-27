News By Tag
Genesis Today Launches New Organic Joint Health Supplement
Tart Cherry Concentrate Plus Joint Support Offers Unique Twist on New Favorite
Tart cherry supplements have gained popularity due to their rich antioxidant content. Tart Cherry contains polyphenols with antioxidant capabilities:
"As a leader in organic liquid superfruit products, we wanted to bring innovation to the popular Tart Cherry category," explains Jeff Brucker, Vice President of Marketing at Genesis Today. "Tart Cherry Concentrate plus Joint Support is the first organic liquid tart cherry supplement to incorporate clinically-studied Aquamin™."
Aquamin™ is derived from seaweed that is fortified with nutrients it absorbs from the surrounding seawater. Aquamin™ primarily contains calcium and magnesium, but also has 72 other trace minerals. In several clinical studies targeting joint support, Aquamin™ significantly outperformed the placebo and, in one study, performed better than glucosamine.
"Best of all," says Jeff Brucker, "we were able to maintain our commitment to clean labels. Tart Cherry Concentrate is USDA Organic, Gluten Free, Soy Free, and suitable for vegans."
Tart Cherry Concentrate plus Joint Support is available online at https://www.GenesisToday.com and select stores nationwide.
