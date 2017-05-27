 
News By Tag
* Water Ridge Arburndale
* Florida Waterfront Marketing
* Sanctuary Water Ridge
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lakeland
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827


Exclusive Gated Lakefront Community Launches in Auburndale, FL

Tweet this: Florida Waterfront Marketing has released exclusive waterfront property in their community in Auburndale, FL this weekend. The Sanctuary at Water Ridge will host a Signature Sales Event this weekend, June 3-4, 2017.
 
 
New waterfront property in Auburndale, FL has now been released.
New waterfront property in Auburndale, FL has now been released.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Water Ridge Arburndale
* Florida Waterfront Marketing
* Sanctuary Water Ridge

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Lakeland - Florida - US

Subject:
* Projects

LAKELAND, Fla. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Florida Waterfront Marketing LLC, a land management company whose principles have over 40 years experience developing more than 160 of the finest communities throughout the Southeast United States, are pleased to announce the release of exclusive waterfront property in their community in Auburndale, FL. The Sanctuary at Water Ridge will host a Signature Sales Event this weekend, June 3-4, 2017.

"Our goal with each project that we are involved in is to develop unique communities where families can enjoy the best that an area has to offer," said Thomas Kirsop, Director of Sales for Florida Waterfront Marketing at Water Ridge. "We are confident that we have done this yet again with our new community, The Sanctuary at Water Ridge," Thomas added.

Water Ridge's weekend event will take place in the new community at 253 Pine Lilly Ct., Lake Alfred, FL, and will include exclusive property tours, model home tours, scrumptious refreshments and more.

The Sanctuary at Water Ridge was carved from the rolling hills of old Florida citrus groves, and graces the shores of Lake Medora, Lake Van, and Lake Alfred. The community was designed to provide owners the most stunning views of lakefront splendor due to the unique elevation.

Nestled in the heart of Central Florida and minutes away from award winning dining, premier shopping, world-famous attractions, sporting events, cultural gems and more, Water Ridge's resort-style communityamenities includes boating, fishing, waterskiing, three pools, four tennis courts, walking trails, and an expansive recreational field. In addition, the state-of-the-art clubhouse is replete with community events, a fitness center, gourmet kitchens, and media rooms.

Water Ridge offers lakeview lots from $29,880, and lakefront lots from $59,880. Lots will be sold on a first come first served basis, with excellent financing opportunities available.  Water Ridge also offers a list of quality homebuilders to build in this beautiful neighborhood. The amenity package is complete and there are no CCDs.

The Sanctuary at Water Ridge is located at 112 Water Ridge Blvd., Auburndale, FL 33823 and can be reached online at http://lakefrontlotsale.com/, or via phone at 844.803.8050. The sales office is open Monday through Friday from 9am - 5pm, Saturday from 10am – 5pm, and Sunday from 12pm – 5pm.

_____________

About

Florida Waterfront Marketing LLC, a land management company whose principles have over 40 years experience developing more than 160 of the finest communities throughout the Southeast United States, manages The Sanctuary at Water Ridge.

Contact
Florida Waterfront Marketing LLC,
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Florida Waterfront Marketing LLC,
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Water Ridge Arburndale, Florida Waterfront Marketing, Sanctuary Water Ridge
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Lakeland - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share