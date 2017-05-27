News By Tag
Exclusive Gated Lakefront Community Launches in Auburndale, FL
"Our goal with each project that we are involved in is to develop unique communities where families can enjoy the best that an area has to offer," said Thomas Kirsop, Director of Sales for Florida Waterfront Marketing at Water Ridge. "We are confident that we have done this yet again with our new community, The Sanctuary at Water Ridge," Thomas added.
Water Ridge's weekend event will take place in the new community at 253 Pine Lilly Ct., Lake Alfred, FL, and will include exclusive property tours, model home tours, scrumptious refreshments and more.
The Sanctuary at Water Ridge was carved from the rolling hills of old Florida citrus groves, and graces the shores of Lake Medora, Lake Van, and Lake Alfred. The community was designed to provide owners the most stunning views of lakefront splendor due to the unique elevation.
Nestled in the heart of Central Florida and minutes away from award winning dining, premier shopping, world-famous attractions, sporting events, cultural gems and more, Water Ridge's resort-style communityamenities includes boating, fishing, waterskiing, three pools, four tennis courts, walking trails, and an expansive recreational field. In addition, the state-of-the-
Water Ridge offers lakeview lots from $29,880, and lakefront lots from $59,880. Lots will be sold on a first come first served basis, with excellent financing opportunities available. Water Ridge also offers a list of quality homebuilders to build in this beautiful neighborhood. The amenity package is complete and there are no CCDs.
The Sanctuary at Water Ridge is located at 112 Water Ridge Blvd., Auburndale, FL 33823 and can be reached online at http://lakefrontlotsale.com/
About
Florida Waterfront Marketing LLC, a land management company whose principles have over 40 years experience developing more than 160 of the finest communities throughout the Southeast United States, manages The Sanctuary at Water Ridge.
