IOTAP is now a Great Place to Work® Certified Workplace
Great Place to Work research shows that certified companies like IOTAP keep outperforming the stock market, beating industry rivals when it comes to talent retention and demonstrating higher levels of productivity than peers.
IOTAP MD & Founder, Mr. Ebrahim Nalwala says: "We have always believed that our employees are our biggest assets and to be recognized for our workplace culture strengthens our belief. I am thankful to the entire IOTAP family, who have participated in this evaluation and helped us achieve the title of a Great Place to Work. Our customers have stayed back with us for years, because they like to work with our people, and we like to make sure that our people always feel at home. With the kind of staff that runs our business, our work culture is only a response to their efforts – it has been really good for our workplace and the business too."
IOTAP is now looking ahead to become one of the best places to work in the upcoming year.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.
Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.in and on Twitter at @GPTW_India.
About IOTAP
IOTAP is a Microsoft Gold Certified partner and Cloud Solution Provider. We provide full life-cycle solutions for implementation of CRM, collaboration solutions, web content management systems, and custom application development projects. We also provide consulting and support for software solutions such as Microsoft SharePoint, Office 365, Dynamics 365, Azure, and Security & Availability solutions.
We have offices in Washington DC (US), Milton Keynes (UK), Muscat (Oman), and Mumbai (India). We also provide on-site as well as offshore support globally.
For more information, please visit us at www.iotap.in or write to us at marketing@iotap.com
