Florida SouthWestern and Culligan City of Palms Classic pen five-year contract
Suncoast Credit Union Arena will host the tournament at least through its 50th year
In 2016, the Culligan City of Palms Classic moved from its 22-year home at Bishop Verot Catholic High School, where its growth was on track to exceed that school's capacity. The new 75,000-square-
Culligan City of Palms Executive Director John Naylor said, "The continued success of the tournament is a reflection of the local community's pride in this hometown commitment. When it was named Edison Community College, FSW hosted the Classic from 1973-83 and then again in 1990 and 1993. We remain extremely grateful to Bishop Verot for growing the tournament for more than two decades. It's safe to say that basketball teams and fans all around the country think of great basketball when they think of Fort Myers."
Culligan returns for its fifth year as Title Sponsor, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car is Presenting Sponsor for the fourth year. In 2015, official apparel & game ball provider, Nike, gave the Culligan City of Palms Classic its blessing to integrate its iconic "swoosh" into the tournament's elegant new logo.
No fees are collected from players and teams, and Classic Basketball Inc., a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation that acts as a foundation for the tournament, covers all expenses for the players. For many of the players, the tournament represents their first opportunity to travel outside their own city.
One hundred forty-six Culligan City of Palms Classic players have been named McDonald's All-Americans and 116 have been drafted by the NBA since 1989, including 71 first-round picks. Fifty-five are current NBA stars and 120 are current NCAA Power 7 conference stars.
Visit cityofpalmsclassic.com for all the information on this not-for-profit tournament featuring the top-ranked players and teams, including visitor information, ticket sales, schedule, team information, history, sponsors and sponsorship opportunities, eNewsletter signup, a tournament bracket, scores and stats, information on how to lend financial support as a Friend of the Classic, and much more.
About the Culligan City of Palms Classic
Founded in 1973, the City of Palms tournament began, like so many tournaments today, as a simple, local, holiday basketball tournament. Over the years, the tournament grew and expanded its scope to include the nation's finest athletes and teams, and during the past 23 years, has set the standard by which all tournaments are compared. Classic Basketball Inc. is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation created for the purpose of managing the Culligan City of Palms Classic. For more information and to sign up for the eNewsletter, visit cityofpalmsclassic.com.
