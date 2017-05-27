 
NY Fashion Designer New Collection Evokes A Midnight Summer's Dream

Fashion designer Michael Porter-Midnight Summer's Dream Collection showcases his trademark dark and edgy women's couture.
 
 
Enerve Michael Porter Fashion Show Backdrop image
Enerve Michael Porter Fashion Show Backdrop image
 
NEW YORK - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Like William Shakespeare's "Midsummer's Night Dream," designer Michael Porter's current project is sensual and provocative.  The Midnight Summer's Dream Collection showcases his trademark dark and edgy women's couture.

Due to be published in several national and international fashion magazines this summer, "Midnight Summer's Dream" features four new designs: "Eyes Wide Shut," "Apocalypse," "Ecstasy," and "Reign" – all shot in high resolution black and white against a backdrop of midnight fantasies.

All four reflect Porter's avant-garde "sex in the city" style and the juxtaposition of gorgeous and Goth.   With "Eyes Wide Shut" and "Ecstasy," he's introduced an element of titillation. The "risqué" nature of the fashion layout, Porter admitted, "will spark a lot of interest" in his designs and "maybe even generate a little controversy."

For the "Apocalypse" and "Reign" sets, the photo shoot was moved from the studio to industrial warehouse locations – ideal for the designer known for his innovative, bold and daring use of chic fabrics and metal chains to illustrate female elegance and empowerment.

Porter's signature pieces often feature midnight black lace and shimmering sequined silk, and typically show off a lot of skin sheathed in chains.

"I've garnered a lot of attention with my chain pieces," Porter said, most notably his chain thong and bra combo.

Porter mixes urban, goth and couture to explore the sensual and provocative side of fashion. "That's what my clients want," he explained. "And, it's where my taste takes me."

His designs have previously been spotlighted in several avant-garde fashion publications, including: Elegant, a fashion, beauty, editorial and conceptual art magazine, Le fil d'Or a Paris Fashion magazine, BB and Sheeba Magazine, the print publication for "independent fashion artists."

Porter's Enerve Fashion has cut a wide swath in the New York fashion scene and captured the imagination of big-name celebrities in television, film and music. He is often invited to A-list social affairs, the most recent being a prestigious Planned Parenthood fund-raiser and a gala honoring Robert De Niro on the night he received the Chaplin award for artistic achievement.

He has had the good fortune to have such high-profile models such as former "America's Next Top Model" Shei Pan and former Project Runway models Jordan Hathaway and Nyamuoch Girwath to collaborate with on several editorial shoots. conceptual art magazine, and Alpha Fashion, the print publication for independent fashion artists.  He has worked with GUM Studios in previous photo shoots showcasing his Hip-Hop line.

For more information about Enerve Fashion, visit http://www.enervefashion.com.

About Michael Porter

Michael Porter, indie fashion designer in New York City, designs urban wear, wedding gowns and edgy Goth rock apparel for such notables as Grammy producer DJ Dirty Harry; Grammy award winning singer Ludacris, Platinum Artist Juelz Santana, Radio Host Russ Parr, Model Alicia Ann Whitten, Radio Host Wendy Williams, and former NFL Player Steve McNair. Porter debuted his edgy couture collection in his first fashion show staged in 2010 with a full album performance by Grammy Singer "Miguel." That event put Michael Porter's fashion line, CTCDesigns and Enerve, on the map.  Michael Porter's designs have been featured in Elegant Magazine, Le fil d'Or a Paris Fashion magazine, BB and Sheeba Magazine, Revenge Magazine, Mafia Magazine, Examiner, Hidden Treasures with Tracy Demarco, Dangerous Lee Radio, Las Vegas Radio, and BillyBlunt.

About Enerve Fashion

Enerve, edgy couture collection, inspired by rock and roll with a little Goth includes his signature pieces of chains showing a lot of skin with fabric/material choices leaning toward leather cotton polyester, sequence patterned and embellished lace material.

Source:Enerve Fashion
