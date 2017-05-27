News By Tag
Deccan Rummy new website upgrade
The upgrade is the first major improvement to Deccan Rummy website since a year after its launch. The upgraded site is also mobile responsive, meaning those who are browsing on mobile devices can easily read the content, tap to view video, or swipe to scroll instead of click. The new website upgrade has been done to enhance the customer experience and expand their reach.
The revamped website has comprehensive information about the rummy game i.e. rules, how to play rummy and other products & services available with Deccan Rummy. Improved aesthetics, easy navigation and crystal clear images are some of the salient features detectable in the upgrade. Some of the new features implemented in the latest upgrade are;
Spinning Wheel
Spinning wheel is exclusively available from cash rummy players. The wheel will appear to players who have played a considerable number of cash games. As they spin the wheel once they appear, the player's account will be credited with a guaranteed bonus amount. Spinning wheel is only available to players who play cash tables starting from Rs. 10 and higher.
Deccan Rewards
Badges – Badges can be considered as an equivalent of a bucket. This is where all the exclusive offers like Spin a Wheel gets saved when not used as they come. Players can use them whenever they want.
View Tickets – This is the place where tickets will be stored. Rummy tickets can be used for various purposes like entry to special tournaments. These tickets would be issued for a number of your activities inside our side like Depositing, winning, and sharing our social media posts.
ThamaraiKannan, Head of Operations, Deccan Games Pvt Ltd said " We have always wanted to upgrade our website for some time now as we felt rummy game players prefer the website to be more colourful. So, we came up with an idea to improve the existing website. With the kind of talent and planning we had, it wasn't so difficult to get it done. We were able to release the upgrade much earlier to the tentative date fixed for its launch already". He added "Now we present to you – our upgraded Deccan Rummy website - designed to provide easy navigation, better aesthetics, and most importantly mobile friendly mode. We are always striving to achieve excellence and are open to constant innovation and this upgrade stands as a testament to it".
Rummy Players can check the upgraded website at http://www.deccanrummy.com
