June 2017
Margaret Sheehan Jones Earns Central Florida Top Producer Award Again

Margaret Sheehan Jones with her 2016 Top Producer Flagler County award.
Margaret Sheehan Jones with her 2016 Top Producer Flagler County award.
 
PALM COAST, Fla. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Margaret Sheehan Jones, a CCIM at Parkside Realty Group in their commercial division, has earned the '2016 Top Producer Flagler County' award at the recent Central Florida Commercial Association of REALTORS® (CFCAR) awards reception. This award is presented annually to the commercial realtor who has achieved the highest sales volume in Flagler County. Margaret earned the award for the second year in a row.

The awards banquet was held at the elite private Citrus Club in Orlando on April 18th, 2017.

"The market in 2016 was much more active, with significantly more transactions and more competition," said Margaret Sheehan Jones. "I was surprised and delighted once again to have earned this prestigious award," she added. Margaret also shared that Flagler County had a positive population growth with a strong development in retail. She said that her business grew approximately 15% from 2015 to 2016, correlating with the growth and market activity. "Commercial development follows rooftops," said Margaret. "This created a positive dynamic in our market," Margaret added. She also added that she's seen a significant uptick in industrial development the first four months of the year, as well as innovative trends in the office market such as Ripple Coworking on A1A in Flagler Beach.

Awards were given to Top Producers in each county as well as five regional awards for the specialty areas of industrial, investment, land, office and retail sales. There were also two specialty nominated awards, REALTOR® of the Year and Affiliate of the Year.

_____________

About Margaret Sheehan Jones

Margaret Sheehan Jones is a trained and licensed realtor working exclusively in the Flagler and Volusia Counties in East-Central Florida. Her territory encompasses cities and towns in St. Johns, Volusia, and Flagler Counties, which boast some of the best Florida commercial and residential real estate for sale in Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Ormond Beach, Ormond by the Sea, Bunnell, St. Augustine and Flagler Beach. A CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) is a recognized expert in the commercial and investment real estate industry. The CCIM designation is earned after successfully completing a designation process that ensures CCIMs are proficient not only in theory, but also in practice. Margaret is the only CCIM in Flagler County and the corps of CCIMs includes brokers, leasing professionals, investment counselors, asset managers, appraisers, corporate real estate executives, property managers, developers, institutional investors, commercial lenders, attorneys, bankers, and other allied professionals.

About Parkside Realty Group

ParkSide Realty Group opened their doors in 2010 and have 20 real estate agents on staff, including a CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member). Each agent has their own area of expertise in the Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell area. All are Flagler County residents, and many grew up in the area or have been locals for 10 years or more.

Parkside Realty Group is located at 145 City Place, Suite 104 in Palm Coast. They can be reached at 386-302-0300 or online at https://www.facebook.com/parksiderealtygroup.

Click to Share