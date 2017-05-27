News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Margaret Sheehan Jones Earns Central Florida Top Producer Award Again
Tweet this: For the second year in a row, Margaret Sheehan Jones of Parkside Realty has earned the Top Producer for Flagler County from the #CFCAR! #FlaglerCounty
The awards banquet was held at the elite private Citrus Club in Orlando on April 18th, 2017.
"The market in 2016 was much more active, with significantly more transactions and more competition,"
Awards were given to Top Producers in each county as well as five regional awards for the specialty areas of industrial, investment, land, office and retail sales. There were also two specialty nominated awards, REALTOR® of the Year and Affiliate of the Year.
_____________
About Margaret Sheehan Jones
Margaret Sheehan Jones is a trained and licensed realtor working exclusively in the Flagler and Volusia Counties in East-Central Florida. Her territory encompasses cities and towns in St. Johns, Volusia, and Flagler Counties, which boast some of the best Florida commercial and residential real estate for sale in Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Ormond Beach, Ormond by the Sea, Bunnell, St. Augustine and Flagler Beach. A CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) is a recognized expert in the commercial and investment real estate industry. The CCIM designation is earned after successfully completing a designation process that ensures CCIMs are proficient not only in theory, but also in practice. Margaret is the only CCIM in Flagler County and the corps of CCIMs includes brokers, leasing professionals, investment counselors, asset managers, appraisers, corporate real estate executives, property managers, developers, institutional investors, commercial lenders, attorneys, bankers, and other allied professionals.
About Parkside Realty Group
ParkSide Realty Group opened their doors in 2010 and have 20 real estate agents on staff, including a CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member). Each agent has their own area of expertise in the Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell area. All are Flagler County residents, and many grew up in the area or have been locals for 10 years or more.
Parkside Realty Group is located at 145 City Place, Suite 104 in Palm Coast. They can be reached at 386-302-0300 or online at https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Margaret Sheehan Jones
***@marketing2go.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse