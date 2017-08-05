MergerWare Awarded by Finance Monthly M&A Awards, 2017

Contact

-- https://mandaawards.finance-monthly.com/winners-edition/#42## https://www.mergerware.com/Finance Monthly Magazine is pleased to announce that its 2017 M&A Awards edition has now been published and MergerWare (https://mergerware.com/)has been awarded the Digital M&A platform post-merger integration of the year 2017.Each year Finance Monthly M&A Awards recognize and celebrate the achievements of dealmakers, management teams, financiers and professional advisers, who have over the last 12 months demonstrated deal integration and excellence when working on some of the most important deals across the globe.Finance Monthly's research department has spent the past several months carefully researching and identifying some of the most respected individuals and firms from the industry. They are proud that all of their M&A Award winners possess deep insight into the market. High growth markets are driving businesses towards expansion and growth which proves why the demand for expert M&A firms continue to increase year upon year.Dharmendra Singh, Chief Executive of the firm says that MergerWare is a leader in the M&A space and that his team who come with deep expertise in M&A integration have built the future of M&A in their state-of-art platform."We work with our global customers as their extended team and help them define their M&A integration strategy along with our partners worldwide to bring best expertise from across world. Our M&A platform is an enabler which eases the integration process by bringing all teams together onto a single platform making teams efficient and collaborative to drive overall integration transparency"Editor-in-chief of Finance Monthly, Mark Palmer commented: "The M&A process is a tried and tested formula for the growth and prosperity of a company, and yet, it is a very complex field to navigate. We are extremely proud that all of the individuals and organizations that are listed within Finance Monthly's 2017 M&A Awards have excelled in helping companies overcome the complications that can arise during these transactions and have contributed to achieving excellent results."