News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Good Growth Opportunities in Global Orthobiologics Market Till 2021
SA-BRC is pleased to announce the initiation of research on "Global Orthobiologics Market".
Currently autograft are most popular considering compatibility and lesser side effects. However, physicians often face dilemma in using autograft and allograft. Advantages of allograft include quick surgery time, and reduced donor site morbidity; however serious side effects disease transmission and rare availability subvert these merits. Body may also launch an immune response against the allograft which may lead to serious complications and may even lead to replacement of the allograft. Platelet rich plasma (PRP) has gained focus due to its increased acceptance in sports medicine. Therapeutic applications of PRP include chronic tendon injuries, ligament and muscle injuries, tissue healing in chronic injuries, and arthritis. However unapproved application of PRP in orthopedic procedures has raised serious concerns. Regulatory interference on use of PRP, and approvals of fewer products may encourage companies to invest more in PRP therapy.
Request Free Report Sample@ http://www.sa-
Increasing number of orthopedic procedures and soft tissue repair procedures globally has supported the orthobiologics market growth. Aging population, and growing trend for physical fitness among baby boomers has led to an increase in patient footfall at hospital and emergency rooms with musculoskeletal injuries. North America and Europe account for largest share of the orthobiologics market, while rapid growth is anticipated in Asia Pacific and Latin America region. Evolving hospital infrastructure, improving economic conditions, increase in awareness about newer medical technology and availability of skilled physicians are some of the factors driving the orthobiologics market in these regions. Healthcare sector in Middle East region is also evolving rapidly. Government has laid major focus on improving quality of medical care in UAE. Increasing number of hospitals and specialty centers has boosted the overall healthcare market in this region.
Stryker Corporation, Arthrex, Inc., Isto Biologics, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., DePuy Synthes (Johnson&
Request For TOC@ http://www.sa-
NOTE: This report is currently under research and will be made available to clients on request.
Contact
Lucas Jones
***@sa-brc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse