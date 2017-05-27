News By Tag
TMT M&A Awards 2017 announced to recognise leading dealmakers and advisers in Telecoms, Media & Tec
"Merger and acquisition activity across the telecom, media and tech sectors has been growing rapidly in size and complexity, so we have expanded our existing awards programme to recognise the most active dealmakers and advisers," said Dominic Lowndes, Managing Director of TMT Finance, the programme developer.
TMT M&A Awards 2017 (http://www.tmtfinance.com/
"Each award will be judged by a public panel of the leading TMT industry, finance and advisory executives and presented to the most exciting and challenging deals. We will also announce our TMT M&A League Tables of Banks and Advisers for successful transactions in Telecom, Media and Tech," added Lowndes. "It's a great opportunity to celebrate the brave and innovative investment activity and benchmark the most successful strategy, legal and financing transaction advisers."
Nominations opened on June 1 and close on September 30, with Shortlists announced on October 7.
TMT M&A Awards 2017 Award Categories:
Deals of the Year
• Telecom M&A Deal of the Year
• Media M&A Deal of the Year
• Technology M&A Deal of the Year
• Telecom Infrastructure M&A Deal of the Year
• Fintech Deal of the Year
• Software Deal of the Year
• Cloud Services Deal of the Year
• TMT IPO of the Year
• TMT Financing Deal of the Year - Debt and Equity
Advisers Awards
• TMT M&A Adviser
• Telecom M&A Adviser
• Media M&A Adviser
• Tech M&A Adviser
• TMT M&A Legal Adviser
• TMT M&A Financing Bank
Companies and People
• TMT M&A Growth Story
• TMT M&A Leadership Award
• TMT M&A Adviser - Person
• TMT M&A Banker - Person
• TMT M&A Lawyer - Person
• TMT M&A Adviser - Rising Star
Submit a nomination here (http://www.tmtfinance.com/
TMT M&A Awards, are nominated by readers of TMT Finance and assessed by its globally renowned Judging Panel of investors, executives and advisers. Separate categories are recognised for regions of Europe, Middle East Africa, Asia and Americas.
Each Award recognises outstanding achievements by telecom, and media companies, senior executives and their investment banking and legal advisers.
The TMT M&A Awards 2017 Ceremony and Gala Dinner follows TMT Finance World Congress 2017 (http://www.tmtfinance.com/
For more details go to TMT M&A Awards 2017 (http://www.tmtfinance.com/
TMT Finance
enquiries@tmtfinance.com
