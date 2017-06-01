News By Tag
Source Molecular Meets With Indiana Stormwater Managers
The conference, with the theme, "The State of Indiana Storm Water: Communities Making a Difference,"
Source Molecular's Grace Anderson shared updates on the laboratory's capabilities. Source Molecular recently added pathogen analyses to its roster of services aimed at helping watershed managers reach informed decisions in solving water quality problems brought about by high concentrations of fecal indicator bacteria. The new pathogen service targets DNA and RNA from the organisms (bacteria and viruses) that actually cause illness in humans.
The laboratory also provides Digital PCR service, which directly quantifies pathogenic viruses and bacteria resulting in greater sensitivity and much higher accuracy. Source Molecular worked with scientists at the Southern California Coastal Water Research Project (SCCWRP) when they conducted an inter-laboratory research study on the use of Droplet Digital PCR to monitor environmental contaminants in the water.
Source Molecular has been helping stormwater managers deal with high concentrations of fecal bacteria in receiving bodies of water. The laboratory uses EPA-patented tests for the detection of fecal bacteria from Human, Cattle, Chicken, and Dog. It also has the ability to test for eight additional hosts — Bird, Ruminant, Elk, Goose, Gull, Pig, Horse, and Beaver.
The 10th Annual Indiana MS4 Conference was organized to provide permit compliance information, technical assistance and networking opportunities to all permittees. http://sourcemolecular.com/
