 
News By Tag
* Stormwater
* Bacteria Source Tracking
* Water Quality
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827


Source Molecular Meets With Indiana Stormwater Managers

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Stormwater
* Bacteria Source Tracking
* Water Quality

Industry:
* Environment

Location:
* Miami - Florida - US

MIAMI - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Source Molecular Corporation attended the 10th Annual Indiana MS4 Conference held May 15-16, 2017, in Indianapolis hosted by the Indiana MS4 Storm Water Phase II communities, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region.

The conference, with the theme, "The State of Indiana Storm Water: Communities Making a Difference," presented Source Molecular with a great opportunity to connect once again with Indiana's MS4 operators, coordinators, staff members, elected officials, and stormwater consultants across Indiana covered under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Permit.

Source Molecular's Grace Anderson shared updates on the laboratory's capabilities.  Source Molecular recently added pathogen analyses to its roster of services aimed at helping watershed managers reach informed decisions in solving water quality problems brought about by high concentrations of fecal indicator bacteria.  The new pathogen service targets DNA and RNA from the organisms (bacteria and viruses) that actually cause illness in humans.

The laboratory also provides Digital PCR service, which directly quantifies pathogenic viruses and bacteria resulting in greater sensitivity and much higher accuracy.  Source Molecular worked with scientists at the Southern California Coastal Water Research Project (SCCWRP) when they conducted an inter-laboratory research study on the use of Droplet Digital PCR to monitor environmental contaminants in the water.

Source Molecular has been helping stormwater managers deal with high concentrations of fecal bacteria in receiving bodies of water.  The laboratory uses EPA-patented tests for the detection of fecal bacteria from Human, Cattle, Chicken, and Dog.  It also has the ability to test for eight additional hosts — Bird, Ruminant, Elk, Goose, Gull, Pig, Horse, and Beaver.

The 10th Annual Indiana MS4 Conference was organized to provide permit compliance information, technical assistance and networking opportunities to all permittees. http://sourcemolecular.com/news/2017/06/01/source-molecul...
End
Source:
Email:***@sourcemolecular.com
Posted By:***@sourcemolecular.com Email Verified
Phone:7862200379
Tags:Stormwater, Bacteria Source Tracking, Water Quality
Industry:Environment
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Source Molecular Corporation News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share