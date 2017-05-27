News By Tag
Two Local Companies Present $15,000 to Leadership Southeast Georgia Program
The Sack Company and Evans General Contractors Sponsor Five-Month Leadership Class
Founded in 1945, SACK has established its reputation by safely providing high-quality construction services in the electrical, mechanical/HVAC and plumbing trades to industrial, commercial, educational, institutional, federal and healthcare clients.
"We believe that it is our responsibility to give back to the communities that give so much to us," said Paul Roesel, president and CEO of SACK. Since 2009, SACK has donated more than $333,000 to various charities and events in the southeast Georgia region. SACK presented $10,000 to the 2017 LSEGA program.
Evans General Contractors provides comprehensive design/build and general contracting services to a wide variety of public and private corporations, institutions and commercial developers. Jesse Bentley, Savannah division manager for Evans General Contractors, was a member of the LSEGA class of 2016. LSEGA had such a rewarding impact on his leadership, Bentley championed for his company to support the program. Evans General Contractors donated $5,000 to LSEGA's 2017 class.
"Community involvement has always been a priority at Evans," said Bentley, "My experience with Leadership Southeast Georgia was invaluable. I am better equipped to face industry challenges because of skills and connections the program helped me build, and I'm very happy my company supported the program this year."
LSEGA began in January 1999, when leaders representing the business, local government and education communities in 10 southeast Georgia counties collaborated to create a program that crosses districts to promote community and economic development.
The annual five-month leadership program is designed to equip and empower community leaders to work effectively to promote positive growth while improving the quality of life in the Southeast Georgia Coastal Region.
These sponsorships directly supported the session in Chatham County, which this year primarily focused on advancement in public safety and health.
For more information, visit http://www.lsega.com/
ABOUT LEADERSHIP SOUTHEAST GEORGIA
Leadership Southeast Georgia is a 501©3 regional five-month program designed to equip and empower community leaders to work effectively to promote positive growth while improving the quality of life in the Southeast Georgia Coastal region. All participants live or work within Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties. For more information, visit http://www.lsega.com/
CONTACT
Ruel Joyner
Leadership Southeast Georgia, Chair
ruel@24estyle.com
Lee Beckmann
Leadership Southeast Georgia, Vice Chair
LBECKMANN@gaports.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade PR
marjorie@carriagetradepr.com
912.844.9075
carriagetradepr.com
