IRIS launches new Route Development Training Courses
In an extension to the well-established and popular Medical coding Training Institute in Kerala, IRIS Learning Solutions just launched a new course on the Medical Transcription and Medical Coding Nowadays will be launch soon with its Trivandrum center and Launching ceremony will be held in Trivandrum, Kerala on June 20th 2017. Presidential speech will be delivered by Raj Kumar, Senior Lecturer in IRIS Learning Solutions, Reeja Valsan, and senior Lecturer of IRIS Learning Trivandrum.
In the US, every interaction that a doctor has with a patient is documented. The process of medical coding involves the assignment of specific numeric codes for each disease condition and procedure that is performed. Prior specific training is required to obtain a job in the coding field.
"Because India is a primary destination for this type of Business Process, the increased demand for skilled ICD-10 coders in the US will bring about an equivalent demand in India. This will create a very attractive opportunity for talented and well-trained professionals to have a lucrative career, either home-based or within a healthcare BPO company such as IRIS." says Mr. Pramod Kumar CEO and CMD of IRIS Learning Solutions.
Medical Coding Certification:
Dr. M. Santosh Kumar Guptha, Founder and Chief Trainer of IRIS, says, "All IRIS trainers in India are coders who are certified by AHIMA (American Health Information Management Association)
"IRIS Learning Solutions Medical Transcription course is already a great success in India, and we expect the new IRIS Medical Coding Certification course to be equally attractive and successful for job seekers wishing to train and have a rewarding career from the comfort of their homes," adds Remya VP of IRIS.
About IRIS Learning Solutions
IRIS is a provider of online professional education and training, as well as healthcare BPO and digital content creation services, established in the year 2010. It has customers in the USA, Canada, France and India. Its elearning expertise includes content creation, instructional design, graphic animation, and learning management systems. IRIS Academy is the professional training arm of IRIS. The company sells its training content online through its website and through distributors that resell the course under their own brands.
IRIS strategies include creation and acquisition of content, and collaboration and partnership with other eLearning companies. Its content development expertise includes basic medical sciences, engineering, healthcare, English, life skills, soft skills and basic computer and IT courses.
To register for either of these courses and to view the full training programme, visit http://www.irislearning.co.in/
Media Contact
Shereen Sabu
9446948603
***@irislearning.co.in
