"Beatlemania Again" comes to Wildwood Convention Center, Saturday,August 5th,2017

Relive "Beatlemania" with the National Touring Beatles Stage Show "Beatlemania Again" Live in Concert on Saturday, August 5th at 7PM at the Wildwood Convention Center in Wildwood, New Jersey
 
 
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- "Beatlemania Again" comes to the Wildwood Convention Center on 8/5/17
Re-live one of the greatest moments in the history of show business at the Wildwoods Convention Center's Starlight Ballroom featuring Beatlemania Again! Experience the music, magic and mania of the Beatles live on stage. The show chronologically traces the Beatles career from 1964 until 1969 featuring over 30 of their greatest hits, plus 3 amazing costume changes! Doors open at 6 p.m.; show takes place from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. VIP Seating for rows one and two are $35 each; Reserved Seating for rows three, four and five are $25 each. General Admission is $15 each. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000, or at the Wildwoods Convention Center Box Office. For more information visit www.BeatlemaniaAgain.com
Relive the music, the magic and the mania Live on Stage with the National Touring Beatles Stage Show "Beatlemania Again"

Saturday, August 5th, 2017 7PM

Wildwood Convention Center

Wildwood, New Jersey

