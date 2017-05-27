News By Tag
Summer Online Life Skills Course for Teens
Summer Online Life Skills Course for Teenagers
Getting ready for real life ahead
Lakeland, FL: TeenSkills4Life provides a self-paced summer online life skills course specifically designed to prepare teenagers for life now and beyond high school. We are pleased to announce that the registration for the summer online course is now open. (http://www.teenskills4life.com/)
The purpose of this course is to increase teenagers' life skills knowledge. This summer course teaches money management, career choices, everyday encounters, communication skills, and time management. Teenagers will navigate using research, videos, and real life scenarios.
Who should take this online course? It is designed for ages 13 – 19, who attend middle school, high school or homeschool are welcomed to join the Teen Skills 4 Life community.
What's the benefit of this course?This summer course will help build life skills that are all around our teenagers' every day. It's imperative to teach practical application before stepping out into the real world.
This online course is released on June 12th and available until September 1st. The course is self-paced which affords the students the entire summer to complete the course. Families can take vacations or have other activities planned without concern of missing the course or being on a course schedule. The student has the flexibility to learn at their own pace.
For every paid online course we will donateone course to a surviving teenager who lost a parent due to cancer. Our Mission (http://www.teenskills4life.com/
About Teen Skills 4 Life:
Teen Skills 4 Life helps teenagers in preparing for the life beyond high school. Founded by Consuelo Johnson, herself a parent of teenagers, cherishes the knowledge sharing to other teenagers about the real life ahead of them. To learn more or to enroll a teenager, please visitwww.TeenSkills4Life.com (http://www.teenskills4life.com/
Contact
Teen Skills 4 Life
***@teenskills4life.com
