June 2017





Carl F Groupco reveals new Roto / PN System 700 range

 
PETERBOROUGH, England - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- System 700, a new range of fully reversible hardware for windows manufactured by Roto/Peder Nielsen (PN), was launched by Carl F Groupco at the FIT Show. As sole distributor of PN hardware by Roto in the UK, Carl F Groupco played a pivotal role announcing the new range on its stand.

Julie Warner, a Product Manager for Carl F Groupco who has worked with Roto / PN for over 16 years explains the importance of the announcement:

"The launch of System 700 at the FIT Show drew significant attention from across the industry. A slimmer hinge, which works on a 7mm groove, makes the product the ideal solution for aluminium and PVCu systems companies and timber fabricators who need to provide a fully reversible option for flush casement windows. The new build housing market will also be interested as consistent design aesthetics are offered across all window types.

"The System 700 retains the trademark durability and impressive functionality that is offered by all hardware in the PN by Roto range."

Carl F Groupco has a long-standing relationship with PN that dates back to 2001 and which has continued following the acquisition of PN by Roto in 2016. Main lines are UNI top swing reversible gearing with two variants, Standard and Hotel, which complement Carl F Groupco's hardware range.

Carl F Groupco Limited Tel: 01733 393330

www.carlfgroupco.co.uk (http://www.carlfgroupco.co.uk/)

Follow Carl F Groupco on Twitter using the handles @Carl_F_Groupco and @_SmartSecure

Carl F Groupco
***@carlfgroupco.co.uk
Source:Carl F Groupco
Email:***@carlfgroupco.co.uk
Posted By:***@carlfgroupco.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Carl F Groupco, Roto, PN Reversible Window Gearing
Industry:Business
Location:Peterborough - Cambridgeshire - England
Subject:Products
