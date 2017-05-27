 
News By Tag
* New Artist
* Hip-hop
* Raja
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827


The NRI Hip-Pop Artist Makes A Gala Appearance In Soundcloud

The one artist who is creating huge buzz in SoundCloud is Raja, an artist with Indian origin who is enhancing the Ney York music scene with his incredible tracks.
 
 
Raja 2
Raja 2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
New Artist
Hip-hop
Raja

Industry:
Music

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Music lovers across the world can have a gala time in SoundCloud, the hotspot for s tuning to multi genre music tracks from artists round the globe. It is that site that gives aspiring artist a open stage to voice their tracks and gain mass popularity. Artists from different nationalities, irrespective of cast, religion and gender have attained fame in Soundcloud. This season a NY based artist with Indian origin is driving the attention towards his music gallery. Raja, the fashion icon and a charming artist has made a grand appearance in SoundCloud to spread his magical spells with his enchanting voice and appealing personality. Musc lovers to enjoy the blend of tradition flavors and contemporary music, listen to the multi-genre tracks of raja in Soundcloud.

Although of Indian origin, Raja has grown up amidst the glitz and glamour of New York City. His name Raja is an Indian word that means Prince and without a doubt Raja is justifying his name as he is ruling in the fields of fashion and hip hop. His enchanting voice texture and attractive stage presence is his USP that is compelling critics and producers to team up with him to create amazing hits. His Soundcloud gallery hosts multi-genre tracks from pop to hip hop that has already created a frenzy ambience in the music environment.

Raja's pop tracks like " It's Your Birthday" is perfect for celebrating  your closed one's birthday be it your friend  or family. Another track "Could Be Us" is produced by mantra who has also worked with Rihanna. His hip hop tracks include "Hangover", "Mannequin" which depicts his perfection as a hip hop singer cum rapper. Each and every track of Raja is blended with all the essential elements like music score, the lyrics and his enchanting voice. Music lovers, to get a closer view, visit his SoundCloud gallery.

To listen this track, please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/rajaforlifee-1

End
Source:Music Promotion Club
Email:***@thebizsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share