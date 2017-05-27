 
"You Aint Got to Feel Me" is a cool new track by Pine Grove Boys

In soundcloud, the bold new duo of Pine Grove Boys is making mesmerizing music to make fans groove. Their latest track – "You Aint Got to Feel Me" is proof enough!
 
 
MOBILE, Ala. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Hip Hop and Rap is not always fast, aggressive or tough. It is proven by the musician duo of PGB aka Pine Grove Boys from Alabama Gulf Coast. Their new hip hop and rap track on soundcloud, "You Aint Got to Feel Me" by Pine Grove Boys is a cool new tune. The melody has astounding verses and beats that mixes perfectly with the music. The Pine Grove Boys is a singer and lyricist duo of siblings – Arkeem Stevens otherwise known as Keemy Keem and Tibias Knight otherwise known as Scoota. These two siblings have been making music and shared the enthusiasm for music.

The melodious ability of the artists makes them sought-after in soundcloud. The hot rapping mixed with super cool wordplay make "You Aint Got to Feel Me" is a commendable hip hop and rap track. It has the enthusiasm of the Pine Grove Boys and their assurance to make astonishing music. In the year 2008, the Pine Grove Boys started making music and blew the social networking arena. Their first collection hit the stores in 2009 when they first tasted success. The track "You Aint Got to Feel Me" is becoming a rage in soundcloud.

The Pine Grove Boys began their coordinated effort in 2008. Their most recent track – "You Aint Got to Feel Me" is an enthusiastic and vibrant track that is released on May, 2017. The Pine Grove Boys was nominated for the Underground National Music Awards in Biloxi, MS due to their exotic rap and music. In the song – "You Aint Got to Feel Me", is made special with strong beats that make this track an upcoming hit. The listeners most definitely should listen to their other hip hop and rap songs as well. The Pine Grove Boys are available in Facebook and Twitter. Fans can visit their website, at: www.pinegroveboys.com.

Must click below link listen to his awesome song- "You Aint Got to Feel Me":

https://soundcloud.com/pinegroveboys/you-aint-got-to-feel-me
