iPatientCare Announced its Significant Achievement of Successfully Reporting PQRS 2016
iPatientCare abetted Physicians' Offices in eluding payment adjustments by successfully reporting to CMS through iPatientCare PQRS Registry for 2016
Since 2014, iPatientCare has been one of the leading CMS Qualified Registries. It provides online tools to report and gather quality information for CMS PQRS program to both iPatientCare users and non-iPatientCare EHR users. This comprises of both, the eligible professionals and Group Practice Reporting Organizations (GPRO). The experts at iPatientCare helps EP and GPRO in selecting the accurate PQRS reporting method for serving their patients in best manner and by giving assurance that the unnecessary payment adjustments be avoided pro-actively.
"It would have been a difficult year for us without the help and guidance of iPatientCare, to complete the PQRS submissions successfully. I would like to extent my sincere gratitude and appreciation for the assistance that iPatientCare team had provided in order to ensure that all our providers have passed all measures successfully. We appreciate your positive attitude of always providing a support to us whenever required; we enjoyed working with you, as we have accomplished our PQRS submissions."
iPatientCare has been very widely recognized for its high caliber products, user-friendly dashboard and reporting, and seamless integration across all its products. Since 2014, we have been serving not only our own iPatientCare EHR users but also numerous non-iPatientCare users by helping them report their PQRS data through iPatientCare CMS Qualified PQRS Registry. We have an independent PQRS Registry Portal that is extremely easy to use for direct data reporting and for uploading data through documents which are then imported in our database automatically. iPatientCare is now approved as a Qualified Registry for MIPS by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for Year 2017.
Visit http://www.iPatientCare.com for more information.
iPatientCare, Inc.
