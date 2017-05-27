 
News By Tag
* EHR Patient Portal
* Healthcare It Products
* RCM services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Woodbridge
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827

iPatientCare Announced its Significant Achievement of Successfully Reporting PQRS 2016

iPatientCare abetted Physicians' Offices in eluding payment adjustments by successfully reporting to CMS through iPatientCare PQRS Registry for 2016
 
 
iPatientCare Announced its Significant Achievement
iPatientCare Announced its Significant Achievement
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
EHR Patient Portal
Healthcare It Products
RCM services

Industry:
Health

Location:
Woodbridge - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Awards

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Being a pioneer in cloud-based ambulatory EHR and Revenue Cycle Management Services, iPatientCare declares it's noteworthy achievement of assisting numerous physicians' offices and eligible providers in reporting 2016 eminent data through its CMS qualified PQRS Registry.

Since 2014, iPatientCare has been one of the leading CMS Qualified Registries. It provides online tools to report and gather quality information for CMS PQRS program to both iPatientCare users and non-iPatientCare EHR users.  This comprises of both, the eligible professionals and Group Practice Reporting Organizations (GPRO).  The experts at iPatientCare helps EP and GPRO in selecting the accurate PQRS reporting method for serving their patients in best manner and by giving assurance that the unnecessary payment adjustments be avoided pro-actively.

"It would have been a difficult year for us without the help and guidance of iPatientCare, to complete the PQRS submissions successfully. I would like to extent my sincere gratitude and appreciation for the assistance that iPatientCare team had provided in order to ensure that all our providers have passed all measures successfully. We appreciate your positive attitude of always providing a support to us whenever required; we enjoyed working with you, as we have accomplished our PQRS submissions." said Theresa Romero, New Mexico Medical.

iPatientCare has been very widely recognized for its high caliber products, user-friendly dashboard and reporting, and seamless integration across all its products. Since 2014, we have been serving not only our own iPatientCare EHR users but also numerous non-iPatientCare users by helping them report their PQRS data through iPatientCare CMS Qualified PQRS Registry. We have an independent PQRS Registry Portal that is extremely easy to use for direct data reporting and for uploading data through documents which are then imported in our database automatically. iPatientCare is now approved as a Qualified Registry for MIPS by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for Year 2017.

Visit http://www.iPatientCare.com for more information.

Contact
iPatientCare, Inc.
***@ipatientcare.com
End
Source:ipatientcare.com
Email:***@ipatientcare.com Email Verified
Tags:EHR Patient Portal, Healthcare It Products, RCM services
Industry:Health
Location:Woodbridge - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
iPatientCare, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share