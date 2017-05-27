News By Tag
Increasing Male Nurses Transforming the Nursing Education Industry
The India Nursing Education industry is growing on the back of increased participation of male populace, says RNCOS in its latest report.
According to our latest research report, "Opportunities in India Nursing Education Market", with the focus on the improvement in the healthcare industry, male nurses are witnessing huge demand in the industry. Further, with the increased demand for nursing profession, the industry witnesses' participation of male staff in the industry.
Also, in order to support male nursing education, many government and private colleges launched training courses for male nurses in order to curb the shortage of nurses in the industry. The government of West Bengal launched a training course for male health workers in all the departments except gynaecology and maternity. Also, Apollo Hospital nursing male staff rose to 27 % in 2013 from 5% in 2008. Thus, such measures by the private and government in support of male nursing staff will help in the increasing numbers of nursing students, thereby helping the nursing education industry to grow.
