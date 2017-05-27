 
Increasing Male Nurses Transforming the Nursing Education Industry

The India Nursing Education industry is growing on the back of increased participation of male populace, says RNCOS in its latest report.
 
 
NOIDA, India - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- With the focus on the improvement in the healthcare industry, male nurses are witnessing increased enrolments encouraged by the increasing demands for the improvement in the healthcare industry. Although the concept of having male nurses in the country is still at its nascent stage, the India Nursing Education industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6%, during the forecasted period of 2017-2022.

According to our latest research report, "Opportunities in India Nursing Education Market", with the focus on the improvement in the healthcare industry, male nurses are witnessing huge demand in the industry. Further, with the increased demand for nursing profession, the industry witnesses' participation of male staff in the industry.

Also, in order to support male nursing education, many government and private colleges launched training courses for male nurses in order to curb the shortage of nurses in the industry. The government of West Bengal launched a training course for male health workers in all the departments except gynaecology and maternity. Also, Apollo Hospital nursing male staff rose to 27 % in 2013 from 5% in 2008. Thus, such measures by the private and government in support of male nursing staff will help in the increasing numbers of nursing students, thereby helping the nursing education industry to grow.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM884.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/education-services-research.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

