Fashion House Mattieu Ethan Goes Global with Universal Pageants
Seeking Fashion Designers for United States, London and Dubai
What message is Mattieu Ethan conveying to their consumers? It's summed up in these simple words, "I AM ME", the company's signature and trademarked slogan, by the brands initials, "ME" and a "Footprint". The brands slogan and logos signify individuality, self-awareness, and innovation, but most of all they remind us that who we are is not measured by the perceptions of others; nor do we have to live up to anyone else's standards. We must only believe in ourselves. However, the real story behind Mattieu Ethan began long ago. It was not conceived in the mind of a fashion guru whose accountant was only interested in "the bottom line". The brand began in one of the most heart-wrenching moments a parent can face, news that their child may not survive due to complications from a premature birth. This was the shocking news given to parent Milton Saul, CEO and Founder of the brand, about his son, Mattieu Ethan. It was the defining moment that would change Mr. Saul forever; it was the moment that fraternal twins would be born – the child, the brand. Fortunately, little Mattieu Ethan survived and is now a very heathy young man.
We caught up with Mr. Saul to find out what his plans are for the brand and were given the news the brand has landed an exclusive licensing deal with Universal Pageants, a US based, international pageant organization founded by Victoria Hughes. "We are very happy to announce that Mattieu Ethan will debut our fall designs in September 2017 during the Ms. & Mrs. Universal Pageants in London and will introduce an entirely new line in Dubai 2018", remarked Mr. Saul. "We really want people to understand that the brand was created for them and to bring awareness to many social issues. Lesley Saul, Co-Founder and VP of Operations said, "Mattieu Ethan designs are more than fashion excellence. The brand represents a social movement. We are bringing awareness to social issues that affect many around the world, issues that affect our daily lives.
Mattieu Ethan is currently seeking fashion designers who would like to display their creations to the world. Designers will be given the opportunity to showcase their work during different segments of the televised pageant competition and participate in all media related releases and events of the pageant including the live streaming to well over 70 countries. Interested designers who would like to participate in this unique opportunity may contact Mattieu Ethan through their website: www.mattieuethan.com by email: media@mattieuethan.com or by contacting Universal Pageants at their website: universalpageants(
For Sponsorship Opportunities with UNIVERSAL PAGEANTS, LLC or MATTIEU ETHAN, INC., please contact STARZ ON THE RIZE LA.
